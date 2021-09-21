‘Larger-than-life’ Utah conservationist is missing in Yellowstone
A search-and-rescue effort is underway in Yellowstone National Park for 74-year-old conservationist Kim Crumbo, from Ogden. Relatives reported Crumbo and his half-brother Mark O’Neill, 67, overdue from a backcountry trip on Sunday, when they didn’t return from their expected four-night excursion. Crews found O’Neill’s body Monday along the east shore of Shoshone Lake, the second-largest lake in Yellowstone, according to a National Park Service news release. Crumbo remains missing.www.sltrib.com
