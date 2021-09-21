CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

‘Larger-than-life’ Utah conservationist is missing in Yellowstone

By Kolbie Peterson
Salt Lake Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA search-and-rescue effort is underway in Yellowstone National Park for 74-year-old conservationist Kim Crumbo, from Ogden. Relatives reported Crumbo and his half-brother Mark O’Neill, 67, overdue from a backcountry trip on Sunday, when they didn’t return from their expected four-night excursion. Crews found O’Neill’s body Monday along the east shore of Shoshone Lake, the second-largest lake in Yellowstone, according to a National Park Service news release. Crumbo remains missing.

www.sltrib.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Ex-diplomat Kishida wins Japan party vote, to become new PM

TOKYO (AP) — Former Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida won the governing party’s leadership election on Wednesday and is set to become the next prime minister, facing the tasks of reviving a pandemic-hit economy and ensuring a strong alliance with Washington to counter growing regional security risks. Kishida replaces outgoing...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Ogden, UT
Crime & Safety
City
Ogden, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
City
Washington, UT
The Associated Press

Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judge Brenda Penny has been the calm eye of the storm surrounding Britney Spears and the conservatorship that controls her life. The Los Angeles Superior Court Judge has thus far been able to act more as a caretaker than a dictator in the case, but at a potentially pivotal hearing on Wednesday afternoon, she will be pressed to make major decisions on whether to keep Spears’ father on as her conservator, or whether to end the conservatorship altogether.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hill

Ford asking salaried workers for vaccination status

Ford has asked that all salaried employees in the United States share their COVID-19 vaccination status by Oct. 8 as the company works to comply with President Biden ’s testing and vaccination mandate he announced earlier this month. The auto giant said it will remain voluntary for hourly employees on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Canoe#Wolves#The Rewilding Institute#Navy#The Sierra Club#The Salt Lake Tribune#Rewilding#Wildlands Network#Western
CBS News

Capital Gazette gunman sentenced to life in prison without parole for newsroom rampage that killed 5

A man who killed five people at a newspaper in Maryland was sentenced on Tuesday to more than five life sentences without the possibility of parole. Anne Arundel County Judge Michael Wachs ordered the sentence for Jarrod Ramos, whom a jury previously found criminally responsible for killing Wendi Winters, John McNamera, Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen and Rebecca Smith with a shotgun at the Capital Gazette's office in June 2018.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy