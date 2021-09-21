CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gunna Writes Flirty Comment in Post of Chlöe’s MTV VMAs Performance: ‘It’s the Tongue for Me’

By Brenton Blanchet
Complex
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGunna might just be flirting as hard as his drip. The Young Stoner Life rapper took to his Instagram stories on Monday, commenting on the stand-out “Have Mercy” performance from Chlöe—half of sister duo Chloe X Halle—at the MTV Video Music Awards. “It’s the [tongue emoji] for me,” Gunna wrote,...

