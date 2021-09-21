CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

SaaS Firm Mirakl Nets $555M to Expand eCommerce Offerings

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) firm Mirakl has raised $555 million in a Series E funding round led by Silver Lake, per a Tuesday (Sept. 21) press release. The company’s valuation is now $3.5 billion, more than twice what it was at the time of its last funding round in September 2020. Mirakl...

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Gearing Up to Go Public, Portillo’s Faces Uncertain Digital Future

As Portillo’s prepares for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO), the opportunities and threats associated with the rapid acceleration of the digital shift loom large. On Monday (Sept. 27), the Illinois-based fast-casual chain, which operates over 60 locations across nine states, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to go public via IPO.
BUSINESS
pymnts

65% of Technology Firms Have Adopted Automated AR Payment Tools

As B2B firms continue moving toward digital payments, new research shows they’re using that newfound functionality and applying it to other strategies and solutions as well. For example, 65% of technology firms saying they have adopted automated accounts receivable (AR) payment tools, findings from the Innovating B2B Payments Report done by PYMNTS in collaboration with i2c Inc. show.
SOFTWARE
pymnts

Bakkt, Choice Hotels Expand Hospitality Chain’s Rewards Program

Digital asset marketplace Bakkt has officially launched of its previously announced collaboration with Choice Hotels International to expand the hospitality chain’s rewards program, Choice Privileges, through the Bakkt app, according to a Tuesday (Sept. 28) press release. The partnership allows Choice Privileges members to convert their reward points to cash...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saas#Ecommerce#New Areas#Emea#United Natural Foods
pymnts

Cloud Platform Eka Rolls out Treasury Management Tool

The cloud platform Eka Software Solutions has launched Eka Treasury Management, a tool designed to give CFOs better insights into their company. Treasury Management, which rolled out Tuesday (Sept. 28), gives companies up-to-date info on enterprise data that is crucial to understanding their cash flow, liquidity positions and foreign exchange risk, the software firm said in a news release.
SOFTWARE
pymnts

Spreedly Issuing 150K New Tokens Daily

The payments orchestration platform Spreedly announced on Tuesday (Sept. 28) that it has issued more than 150,000 new network tokens each day, including more than five million just in the month of August. The company said these tokens help prevent card-not-present fraud and increase authorization rates. They are part of...
MARKETS
pymnts

TapWater Turns on Lending Faucet for SaaS Platforms

Embedded lending startup TapWater is now available in beta and has a waitlist in progress for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies and other B2B firms looking to integrate credit solutions directly into their platforms, the FinTech Brain Food newsletter reported. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, TapWater specializes in helping B2B companies offer...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
pymnts

Euronet, Marker Trax Team on Digital Casino Credit Management

Euronet Worldwide, which is a global FinTech solution and payments provider, will be licensing its REN payments platform to Marker Trax to provide that company with transaction processing for its digital casino marker management system, according to a press release. REN will be expanding its uses into the gaming market,...
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
pymnts

Today In Retail: Mastercard Broadens Merchant Access to BNPL; HomeGoods Adds Digital Shopping Capabilities

In today’s top retail news, Mastercard is set to enter the buy now, pay later (BNPL) arena with an offering that integrates into the company’s merchant network, while HomeGoods finally gives shoppers the ability to make purchases online. Also, Walmart Health is working to create a patient records portal as part of the retailer’s move into healthcare, and brands are expanding their subscription offerings but consumers seem less interested than before.
RETAIL
pymnts

Square Card Debuts in Canada, Aims to Bolster Cash Flow

In an effort to broaden financial access in Canada, the global software, payments and hardware platform Square on Tuesday (Sept. 28) announced the debut of Square Card in Canada. Square Card is a business expense card that allows instant access to funds as sales transactions are made, according to the...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Lenovo Uses Behalf to Offer Financing for B2B Customers

Computer-maker Lenovo has joined forces with the B2B financing firm Behalf to offer “flexible and extended financing” to its business customers. “With Behalf, businesses can now finance and pay for their Lenovo purchases on a schedule that works for them, either monthly or weekly,” the two companies said in a news release on Tuesday (Sept. 28).
BUSINESS
propertyindustryeye.com

Foxtons says new ‘pioneering deal’ offers the firm a ‘competitive advantage’

Foxtons has partnered with AI Cloud leader, DataRobot, to accelerate its data analytics and modelling capabilities, which the London’s based estate agency says will help the firm better serve customers and make more strategic data-driven business decisions. Foxtons, which operates a network of more than 50 offices across the capital,...
BUSINESS
pymnts

GoDaddy Launches POS Devices That Let Merchants Link Online, Offline Stores

Web hosting company GoDaddy has expanded GoDaddy Payments with the launch of two point-of-sale (POS) devices, according to a press release. The first device is the GoDaddy Smart Terminal, which works for brick-and-mortar businesses, the release stated. It’s dual-screened and doesn’t require swiveling screens, and businesses can customize it with their logo to boost their brands. It also has a hidden built-in printer for receipts.
TECHNOLOGY
thebusinesstimes.com

Lending support: HR firm expands services

Ed Krey recounts the comments he’s heard from business owners to whom he’s provided human resources services. If only they’d taken advantage of those services earlier, their experiences running their ventures would have been different. It’s a response Krey says he not only appreciates but also one that goes to...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
pymnts

Churn-Driving Payment Declines Are Subscription Providers' Top Threat

Subscription services grew in popularity during the past two years as consumers looked to expand their entertainment options. Because so many subscriptions payments are recurring and automated, declined payments are a frequent problem. Subscribers who have had declined payments tend to become more dissatisfied with the experience, but there are steps subscription providers can take to limit some of.
MARKETS
pymnts

Subscriptions Offer Recurring Consumer Touchpoint, Not Disruption

For merchants, the digital age has brought with it the age of the channel conflict. Not all that long ago, consumers bought everything in physical stores, even department stores, where shelves were stocked with all manner of competing products. Very few brands had “direct” stores, where each and every item had a specific imprint.
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy files for IPO

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy Inc. filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker 'FLNC.' The company did not offer details of how many shares it plans to offer or at what price, but said it will have 3 classes of common stock after the offering, Class A, Class B-1 and Class B-2, with the B-1 shares carrying more votes than the others. JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks. Proceeds will be used to repay debt and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The company had a net loss of $74.8 million in the nine months to June 30, and revenue of $430.4 million, according to its filing documents. "We are enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage," the company says in the documents.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pymnts

Square, Incentivio Team on Customizable Restaurant App Solution

Restaurant guest experience platform Incentivio has formed a partnership with Square that lets restaurant operators using Square for Restaurants access new digital tools that are integrated with their point-of-sale (POS) systems, according to a press release. The goal of the partnership is to allow restaurants to offer native mobile apps...
BOSTON, MA
pymnts

Splitit Integrates With Salesforce Commerce Cloud for Streamlined Checkout

Global payment startup Splitit is integrating Salesforce Commerce Cloud to streamline users’ ability to spread payments over installments at checkout for eCommerce purchases, according to a press release. Aside from the new Salesforce Commerce Cloud integration, Splitit also rolled out an iteration of its WooCommerce plugin, bringing advanced features to...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
396K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy