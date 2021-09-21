Higher ed subcommittees address Title IX change, sign off on projects
A subcommittee of the North Dakota State Board of Higher Education struck a portion of its Title IX policy, after an out-of-state court case invalidated it. Members of the academic and student affairs committee met on Tuesday, Sept. 21, a day of multiple subcommittee meetings, to remove the language from the policy and handle other matters. The particular section that was removed deals with cross examining a witness in a sexual harassment case.www.grandforksherald.com
