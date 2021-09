ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Even if mounting injuries have left the Broncos thin at several positions, it's never wise for a team to be thin at quarterback. And so the Broncos now have three quarterbacks -- one more than usual -- on their 53-man roster after Brett Rypien was promoted Tuesday from their practice squad, sources told 9NEWS. Rypien is now officially the No. 3 QB behind starter Teddy Bridgewater and backup Drew Lock. as he was all offseason, training camp and preseason.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO