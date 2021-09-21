CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Pure Magic’ McHenry Mom Out Of COVID Coma, Meets Her Newborn Son

By Meredith Barack
 7 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A suburban mom is now out of a coma and talking, after giving birth while battling COVID-19.

CBS 2’s Meredith Barack has been following her story and reports the mother’s remarkable recovery.

When CBS 2 spoke to her husband on Friday , he was hopeful his wife would wake up soon. His prayers were answered the next day. And now we’re hearing from her about her unimaginable experience with COVID.

“Honestly, I didn’t know where I was and what was happening.”

Samantha Kelly is awake now after several weeks in a medically induced coma. Her and Donnell’s baby had to be delivered weeks before his due date because of Samantha’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

“When you remember the baby, it’s like okay, wait, I can’t talk and ask anybody anything,” Kelly said. “So being able to find out about him, and you know, just actually see him was like pure magic.”

(Credit: CBS)

On Sunday, the mother and her two week old son were finally reunited.

“Oh my god, I was so emotional.”

Samantha can only see baby Holden for 20 minutes a day as he remains in the NICU.
She also has not seen her two older kids in almost a month, something she said has made her COVID battle even more difficult.

“I could never have imagined this would have happened to me. I’ve seen obviously the stories on the news and you know, heard of people’s horror stories with COVID and pregnancy and things like that but never could have imagined it would happen to me,” she said. “I never would want it to happen to anyone again. It was terrible.”

Samantha was scheduled for her first dose of the COVID vaccine on Friday, August 27. She tested positive for COVID the day before.

“If I could go back in time, I would have gotten it, probably at at least 15 weeks,” she said.

As Samantha recovers, Donnell remains at her bedside. Both are aware how lucky they are this was the outcome of their COVID nightmare.

“I’m so happy. Really happy to have her back,” Donnell Kelly said.

(Credit: CBS)

As for when the whole family can head home, Donnell said they are taking things day by day.

