Hudson Valley lawmakers call on Biden to stop deporting Haitian migrants

Lawmakers in the Hudson Valley are calling on President Joe Biden to stop deporting Haitian migrants.

Thousands of Haitian migrants are enduring no food, water or shelter at the Texas border, praying to be processed by U.S. immigration authorities. While some are being allowed to stay, many are being sent back to Haiti.

Local leaders are now sending people to the border to assist Haitian migrants while calling on Biden to stop deporting Haitians and eliminate fees to apply for temporary protective status

“He's the president. One touch of a pen, one order, he can stop all of this from happening,” says Spring Valley Village Trustee Eudson Tyson Francois.

As Haiti rebuilds from their president’s assassination followed by a massive earthquake, Hudson Valley leaders say its inhumane to ship any migrants back to a country in crisis.

“This is our fight, everyone’s fight, every human— if you see something like this. you have to say something it shouldn't be like this,” Francois says.

Sen. Elijah Reichlin Melnick tells News 12 he is writing to the Department of Homeland Security asking them to stop the deportations.