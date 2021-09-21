CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

“Change That Is Long Overdue”: Why IATSE May Call for a Strike

By Katie Kilkenny
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aksB4_0c3hfgzf00

On Sept. 18, as industry power brokers were getting ready for the Primetime Emmy Awards telecast, an estimated 2,800 crafts workers in Local 700 — which represents Hollywood editors — participated in a roughly four-hour remote call to discuss options if their umbrella union, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, were to call on tens of thousands of its 150,000 members to strike. At least one other local held a similar call over the awards weekend.

IATSE, which represents crewmembers including grips, cinematographers, editors, costumers, hairstylists and more, informed members Sept. 20 that it would hold a nationwide strike authorization vote (no date was disclosed) amid increasingly strained contract negotiations with producers. Thirteen West Coast locals have been negotiating their next three-year film and television contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) in stops and starts for months, and after producers declined to respond to their latest proposal, union leaders, led by IATSE president Matthew Loeb, promised to push for “change that is long overdue in this industry.” The AMPTP countered that it had presented a “comprehensive proposal” that the union walked away from. (IATSE is also currently negotiating its Theatrical and Television Motion Picture Area Standards Agreement covering areas outside L.A. and New York; around 60,000 members are covered under both agreements.)

If IATSE members do vote to authorize a strike, it could impact a number of unionized film and TV projects on the West Coast and nationally at a moment when production in Los Angeles and New York has finally rebounded to pre-pandemic levels. While a strike would be challenging for both management and workers in the short term, IATSE members say they’ve reached this point due to a combination of coinciding factors, including the return to intensive production schedules following pandemic pauses and delays and a new climate where crewmembers are willing to share experiences on social media. (A Motion Pictures Editors Guild member who asked to remain anonymous to speak freely notes, “Because of social media, people are really saying, ‘Oh, I’m not the only one going through this.’ ”)

There’s also a sense among members that IATSE needs to put up a fight now or risk losing more in future talks. “If things go awry and the producers are able to get what they want, then the unlivable conditions that we currently have are going to seem like preschool,” says Amanda Darouie, a second assistant camera belonging to Local 600.

Though the strike threat has only recently surfaced, IATSE members say it’s responding to work conditions that long have been an issue and that the pandemic threw into relief. While many colleagues were out of work in 2020, Local 487 set lighting technician Meagan Arnold saw renewed conversations about the safety risks of a more than 12-hour workday and crewmembers’ desire to spend more time with family on industry Facebook groups. (Crewmembers have for years taken issue with production’s standard long work hours, the dangers of which director and cinematographer Haskell Wexler covered in his 2006 documentary Who Needs Sleep? )

“I really thought when we went back to work this year that things would be different,” Arnold says. “And then, very quickly, I’m working 16-hour days. I worked a 20-hour day a few weeks ago.”

The issue of rest periods “has come to a fulcrum point, particularly in the wake of COVID, when rest was more reliable and 10-hour days were on the table,” adds Darouie. (Top guilds recommended 10-hour days as production restarted early in the pandemic.) IATSE members contend that contractual penalties are not harsh enough to deter productions from infringing on mandated rest periods, which vary by craft. The AMPTP said Sept. 20 that its proposal included “meaningful improvements in rest periods” for those working on first-season TV series and for postproduction workers on series TV, pilots, features and distant locations. During this round of negotiations, IATSE members also are looking to increase wages for crafts that have contractual minimum hourly rates of less than $18 an hour.

Similar to the grassroots #PayUpHollywood movement, which began in 2019 to raise awareness of and improve paltry support-staff wages, members of the union’s Local 871 launched #IALivingWage over the summer, which saw script coordinators, writers assistants, assistant production coordinators and others tell stories on social media of struggles to make ends meet.

Bill Wolkoff — a writer-producer and member of Local 839 (which is set to soon negotiate its own master agreement with the AMPTP) and former writers assistant and script coordinator — notes that he came up on wages that were “not livable.” “If a strike were to happen even over that issue alone, and if it were to disrupt my life, I personally am willing to support [it],” he says, adding, “We need to make access more equitable and inclusive for people who don’t come from privileged backgrounds.” (The AMPTP’s proposal to unions included minimum rate increases from 10 percent to 19 percent for this group of workers, it said Sept. 20.)

Because IATSE leaders have prioritized these and other commonly shared working conditions in their talks with producers this time around, “the solidarity between the locals and the members when discussing these negotiations and the possibilities that might come from them has been incredibly strong,” says Andrew Mueller, a chief lighting technician, cinematographer and operator who belongs to Locals 600 and 728.

While specifics of the talks aren’t disclosed during the negotiation’s media blackout period, IATSE leaders have emphasized in their communications with members that they are focused on gaining more substantial rest periods and penalties for productions that skip meal breaks or ask crews to work into the weekend; implementing higher base pay for crafts with low minimum rates; and procuring increased compensation from streaming projects — some of which, the union says, do not pay a scale wage or offer pension hours because of an outdated agreement to help support the once-uncertain future of “new media” — as well as additional funding for its health and pension plan. (The AMPTP said it proposed raising minimums on particular “new media” productions by an average of 18 percent and offered to “cover the projected deficit of nearly $400 million” of the IATSE pension and health plan.)

Meanwhile, IATSE members’ energetic use of social media during this negotiations period has helped rally members around several of these particular issues. Not long after the debut of #IALivingWage, IA Stories, an Instagram account that in part focuses on the need for more substantial rest periods, gained a following of tens of thousands by posting primarily anonymous stories from workers who say they’re fed up or exhausted with their current work conditions and hours. Mueller says crewmembers now feel far more comfortable than they used to when it comes to speaking up publicly about their discontent: “People aren’t hiding that anymore or pretending like it’s some kind of badge of honor that we have to be caught up in this hustle-culture mentality to justify these conditions that we work under.”

To authorize a strike, a majority of delegates from participating locals (each of which has a particular number of delegate votes) must vote in favor of authorization. For a local to individually support the authorization, at least 75 percent of eligible members who cast a vote must vote “yes.” Voting will take place simultaneously across locals over email and as a result, IATSE members say that recently they’ve been reminded to ensure their contact information is up to date with the union.

The vote will test union members’ confidence in their combined leverage, as well as their willingness to take a risk. “This year, things are different than they were before; I think a lot more of the members will be willing to vote in favor of it,” suggests Editors Guild member and editor Kyle Gilman. “I think it would be in all of the members’ best interest to actually vote for that strike authorization, whether or not they actually want to go on strike. Nobody wants to go on strike.”

Carolyn Giardina contributed to this report.

A version of this story first appeared in the Sept. 22 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
paydayreport.com

Help Us Travel & Cover 60,000 IATSE Workers Striking Nationwide

This week, over 60,000 IATSE film and television workers are set to take a landmark vote on whether or not they want to strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. It would be the first nationwide strike of IATSE film production workers in the union’s history and...
LABOR ISSUES
Variety

IATSE Strike Vote Reflects Pandemic-Era Shift in Work-Life Balance

In 2006, Haskell Wexler made a documentary about brutally long hours on film sets entitled “Who Needs Sleep?” The issue had become a flashpoint years earlier, when Brent Hershman died in a car crash after working a 19-hour day on the set of “Pleasantville.” Wexler wanted to know why nothing had been done. In the film, he adopted a “Roger & Me” pose — only his villain wasn’t some big corporation. Instead, he hammered his own union, the International Assn. of Theatrical Stage Employees. He ambushed the international president at an awards banquet and accused him of neglecting the issue and...
LABOR ISSUES
Deadline

IATSE Leaders Say “Now Is The Time To Change The Culture Of Our Work Places” As Union Gears Up For Strike-Authorization Vote

IATSE president Matthew Loeb and the presidents 13 Hollywood locals, saying that “now is the time to change the culture of our work places,” issued a joint statement Tuesday urging members to authorize a nationwide strike against film and TV production companies. The union leaders said that the strike-authorization vote, which will be held October 1-3, “will empower our negotiators to secure a fair deal.” “We each have witnessed first-hand the physical and emotional suffering our members and their loved ones endure as a result of punishing and unrealistic schedules, and lack of rest or meal breaks,” they said. “We have repeatedly...
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Business
Local
California Business
Local
California Society
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Deadline

AFL-CIO’s Department For Professional Employees Stands “In Solidarity” With IATSE As Strike Authorization Vote Looms

The AFL-CIO’s Department for Professional Employees said today that it stands “united with IATSE” in its fight for a fair contract. IATSE members will begin voting to authorize a strike against film and television productions on Friday. “We proudly stand in solidarity with our IATSE kin in their push for fair wages, benefits, and working conditions,” said DPE president Jennifer Dorning, treasurer Everett Kelley, and Fedrick Ingram, chairman of the DPE’s general board, whose organization represents a coalition of 24 unions – including IATSE. “IATSE members hold essential roles behind-the-scenes of TV and film productions, and are key to their employers’ success,”...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS LA

Cinematographers’ Union Board Votes To Support Potential Hollywood Workers Strike

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Hollywood productions are another step closer to going dark as support grows for the behind-the-scenes entertainment workers who are threatening to go on strike. The International Cinematographers Guild Local 600’s executive board voted unanimously to support the strike authorization approved by IATSE, the union that represents tens of thousands of entertainment workers. The cinematographers union is also urging its members to vote yes on the authorization, which starts on Oct. 1. IATSE and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have been at odds over safety and working conditions for months. The union — which represents Hollywood...
LABOR ISSUES
imdb.com

IATSE Members Cancel Streaming Subscriptions Ahead of Strike Vote

As a strike authorization vote looms, some IATSE members have decided to cancel their streaming subscriptions in hopes of sending a message that would hit the studios in the pocketbook. Workers in the below-the-line entertainment unions are gearing up to vote to authorize a strike this weekend, amid anger over...
ADVOCACY
Variety

American Cinema Editors Backs IATSE Strike Vote

The American Cinema Editors is the latest guild to back the IATSE strike vote. “American Cinema Editors stands in solidarity with IATSE as it advocates for fair and appropriate working conditions for the thousands of crew across the country who play a vital role in the creation of film and television,” the guild said in a statement on Monday. “Adequate sleep, reasonable turnaround times, meal breaks, sustainable health and retirement benefits and living wages are the basic building blocks of a healthy industry and benefit producers as well as crew. The status quo isn’t working and needs to change to protect the health, safety and wellbeing of all. Remember to vote YES and rally industry friends and colleagues to do the same. Together we create the change.”
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Haskell Wexler
SFGate

International Cinematographers Guild Unanimously Backs IATSE Strike Vote

On Sunday, the national executive board of the International Cinematographers Guild unanimously agreed to support the IATSE nationwide strike vote, and encouraged its members to vote “Yes” in a new video. The action was taken at a meeting called by ICG national president John Lindley. “The Elected Leaders of Local...
MOVIES
kcrw.com

Low wages, grueling hours, lack of rest: Why IATSE is ready to strike

In recent weeks, members of the union IATSE — the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees — have been sharing their experiences, many of them posting anonymously on the Instagram account ia_stories. Camera operators, editors, grips, makeup and hair stylists, costumers, writers assistants and more have posted about low pay,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Screendaily

Hollywood unions back IATSE as strike authorisation vote nears

Leaders of Hollywood’s major unions have come out in support of the International Association of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) as it moves towards authorisation of a strike against producers. “On behalf of our hundreds of thousands of members working across film and television, we stand in solidarity with our IATSE...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Hollywood Unions Show Solidarity Ahead of Strike Vote: ‘We Stand With IATSE’

The major entertainment unions issued a joint statement of solidarity with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees on Friday, as the craft union looks towards a strike authorization vote next week. The statement was signed by the heads of SAG-AFTRA, the Directors Guild of America, the Writers Guild of America, East, and the Teamsters. “On behalf of our hundreds of thousands of members working across film and television, we stand in solidarity with our I.A.T.S.E. brothers, sisters and kin,” the labor leaders said in the statement. “The basic quality of life and living wage rights they’re fighting for in their negotiations...
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iatse#Amptp#Covid
New Haven Register

Hollywood Celebrities Rally Behind IATSE Strike Vote

A number of Hollywood celebrities have taken to social media this week to show solidarity with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees ahead of a strike vote. Talks between IATSE and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have broken down as the workers who support productions seek improvements on meal and rest periods, longer turnarounds between production days, and improved rates on streaming projects. While crew members share their support for a possible strike, actors including Mindy Kaling, Seth Rogen, Sarah Paulson and SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher are among those who have all shared posts using the #IASolidarity.
ADVOCACY
TheWrap

IATSE Members Say They’re Ready to Shut Down Hollywood With a Strike – Pandemic or Not

A sense of unity surrounds the below-the-line guild as a strike authorization vote approaches. The reality of an imminent labor strike in Hollywood is beginning to sink in — one that could halt film and TV production in the U.S. and Canada just as it has resumed following a long pandemic-fueled shutdown. As an authorization vote looms next weekend among the 13 West Coast locals International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, below-the-line workers in the guild say they’re feeling a sense of unity.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

WGA East Stands “In Solidarity” With IATSE As Strike Authorization Vote Nears

The WGA East said today that it stands “shoulder to shoulder” with IATSE in its fight for a fair contract. IATSE is currently mobilizing to secure strike authorization from its members after contract talks with management’s AMPTP failed to reach a new agreement earlier this week. IATSE will begin holding a strike authorization vote among the members of its 13 West Coast studio locals on Oct. 1. “The WGAE stands in solidarity with our brothers and sisters at IATSE, who are negotiating with the same companies that employ our member,” WGA East president Michael Winship and executive director Lowell Peterson said in a joint statement. “Their goals include preserving members’ incomes and benefits as the industry continues to shift to streaming, protecting members from overwork, and other basic provisions. We work side by side with IATSE’s members and we stand shoulder to shoulder with them in their contract fight.” Yesterday, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and many of the union’s leaders joined the chorus of actors voicing their support for IATSE. “Standing in #solidarity w/my on-set friends & colleagues in @IATSE,” Drescher tweeted Wednesday. “Entertainment content only happens bc our crews are extraordinary.”
LABOR ISSUES
c21media.net

US production workers’ union IATSE mulls strike action in contract dispute

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), the union that represents Hollywood’s below-the-line workers, is considering a strike that could potentially disrupt film and TV production nationally. The union, which has more than 150,000 members working across the US entertainment industry, has been in negotiations with the Alliance of...
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
No Film School

The IATSE Strike Has Gone to a Vote—Time for Change

Thanks to the long hours on set and a lack of desired pay, IATSE might have to strike. The support staff in Hollywood are among the most important people on sets and behind the scenes. The reason your hopes and dreams make it to the big screen is that assistants, PAs, DPs, editors, and many other positions have banded together to work hard. And sometimes work long.
ENTERTAINMENT
Santa Fe Reporter

IATSE Film Worker Union Threatens Strike

On Monday, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees called for a strike vote authorization—a step forward in ongoing negotiations between the IATSE film workers’ union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). IATSE represents below-the-line crew on film sets and varies from set dressers, prop masters,...
SANTA FE, NM
Screendaily

IATSE strike authorisation vote could be days away

Leaders at International Association of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) could hold a strike authorisation vote as early as October 1 according to reports. The body called for strike authorisation on Monday (September 20) after it reached an impasse in negotiations with The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) which represents the studios including streaming giants Netflix and Amazon Studios.
LABOR ISSUES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy