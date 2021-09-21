CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

Hundreds of group home workers threaten to strike months after negotiated deal

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QgquF_0c3hfahJ00

More than 500 group home workers are threatening to walk off the job just months after a deal to avoid a strike.

The state set aside $184 million to give group home workers raises and better benefits. But the union says two agencies, Network Incorporated and Whole Life, aren’t passing that money onto workers.

The agencies are facing a strike from SEIU 1199NE workers on Oct. 5.

Group home workers threatened to walk out this summer, but state lawmakers reached a last-minute deal. Gov. Ned Lamont says owners have the money to pay workers more.

"We negotiated a deal. We got additional resources to the group home operators. Now, this is between the workers and the operators,” he said. “Operators have got some extra loot, let's make sure you share it with the workers and do this fairly."

But Network's director Susan Pearson says the state is the problem. She says group homes are still waiting for pension help to match workers' raises.

Kevin Mackie, a group home worker at Network says he can't wait much longer.

"I'm working an extra 20 to 30 hours a week just to make a living wage,” he told News 12.

Caught in the middle are the families of loved ones with disabilities. One of the group home operators told News 12 that a strike would be “catastrophic.” She says the labor market is so tight right now, she's not even sure she could find replacement workers.

Right now, some group home workers make less than $15 an hour. The union plans to file strike notices against at least two more group homes later this week.

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Mondelez reaches tentative deal with striking workers

Strike includes two facilities in the Chicago area. When international shipping of both B2B and consumer products came to a startling halt amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Chicago businessman Dave Fliss knew... Consulting. Markowski Consulting. New Company. Megan Markowski, President of Markowski Consulting, is known as The Strategic Secret Weapon. Her...
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
fox10phoenix.com

Nabisco strike that impacted several states over after workers ratify new contract

CHICAGO - The Nabisco strike, which impacted workers in Chicago and several other locations across the country, is now over. The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) working for Nabisco/Mondelez announced on Saturday that members have voted "overwhelmingly" to accept a new collective bargaining agreement. The...
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

After Weeks of Picketing, the Nabisco Workers Strike Might Come to an End

Following a five-week-long strike and clashes between picketers and hired security guards, the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union has reached a tentative agreement with Mondelez International regarding its new contract. Mondelez owns Nabisco, which makes snacks like Oreos, Chips Ahoy, and Ritz; employees of Mondelez bakeries...
LABOR ISSUES
KATU.com

Nabisco workers union votes in favor of new contract, ending month-long strike

PORTLAND, Ore. – The month-long Nabisco strike at the factory in Northeast Portland ended over the weekend after bakers and their fellow union members across the country overwhelmingly voted in favor of a new contract, despite pushback from local workers. According to our news partners at Willamette Week, Portland union...
PORTLAND, OR
The Independent

Union for striking Nabisco workers reaches tentative agreement after month of protests and boycotts

The union representing hundreds of striking Nabisco workers has reached a tentative agreement with the snack giant’s parent company as work stoppages in several states, nationwide boycotts and protests entered a second month.Workers behind Oreo and Chips Ahoy! cookies and Ritz crackers initiated a strike in August after failing to reach a deal on a new contract with Mondelez International, the brand’s parent company.The strike spread to Nabisco facilities in five states, as workers reached a breaking point amid factory closures, concerns over outsourcing to Mexico, and changes to pay, schedules and healthcare coverage that workers and unions say...
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Group Homes#Seiu
fox4beaumont.com

Transit Union threatening strike

BEAUMONT — Public transportation in our region's largest city could soon be in jeopardy. Beaumont bus drivers are threatening to strike. They're the men and women who keep the city moving. Beaumont's bus drivers weren't behind the wheel Sunday. They were on foot outside the Beaumont Transit Headquarters, carrying picket...
BEAUMONT, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Minnesota

Weeks After Deadline, Still No Deal For Frontline Worker Pay

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three weeks after a self-imposed deadline, state lawmakers still haven’t reached an agreement on the details of the $250 million for frontline worker bonuses, leaving some frustrated. The working group was supposed to strike a deal by Sept. 6, but still are working through disagreements about who should qualify and how large checks should be. Mary Turner, president of the Minnesota Nurses Association, said she isn’t surprised the deadline passed and that some of her coworkers in the COVID-19 unit doubt that any checks will ever come. But with cases rising and the delta variant spreading, she hopes the money comes sooner...
POLITICS
The Tribune

Greeley firefighters to get pay raise after union strikes deal with city

Greeley firefighters are getting a raise. The City of Greeley reached a collective bargaining agreement with the Greeley Fire Fighters Union Tuesday, an agreement that will begin next year. Greeley firefighters will see a 6% wage increase the first year and a 3.75% increase the second year, along with a...
GREELEY, CO
Daily Mail

At least 1,700 health care workers in San Diego County have filed for Covid vaccine mandate exemptions after Biden required all hospital employees to get their shots

At least 1,700 medical workers in San Diego County have filed for COVID-19 vaccine mandate exemptions. Last week, President Joe Biden announced a new series of mandates including a requirement that all health care employees get vaccinated against the virus. However, the White House said that Americans will be allowed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News 12

News 12

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy