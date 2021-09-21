CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

6-Year-Old Kicked Out Of North Carolina Soccer Game Because Of Her Hair

By Sarah Tate
WHQC HITS 96.1
WHQC HITS 96.1
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CuTOp_0c3hfVEY00
Photo: Getty Images

A family in North Carolina said their 6-year-old daughter was told she couldn't play soccer because of her hair.

Darialle Marshmon said her daughter was set to play in a youth soccer game in Hope Mills on Monday (September 20), but before she could participate, officials said the clips and bows in her hair were prohibited, ABC 11 reports.

Even though other children playing on the field had beads on, according to Marshmon, her daughter was told she couldn't play. Marshmon's husband attempted to work with officials to see what could be removed, but the family said, "Nobody even offered a solution for her to play in her game."

"My husband explained to them, this is not beads or headwear, these are ponytail holders, and clips, this is what holds her hair together," she said. "If they removed it, her hair is going to be all over her head."

Hope Mills Parks and Recreation said hair decoration must be "soft material" and gave the family a list of rules and regulations regarding jewelry and hair beads. A spokesperson with the department added that they plan to apologize to the family for how the situation was handled. Marshmon, however, insists that her daughter's hair clips aren't against the rules.

"I want a formal apology to my family and to my daughter," she said. "She went off the field, crying, confused, six years old: 'I don't understand what's wrong with my hair! I've been wearing my hair this way forever.'"

This isn't the first time policies about hair have affected young athletes. Earlier this year, a Durham teenager said she was forced to cut her braids during a high school softball game or else sit out the rest of the innings after umpires said her braided hairstyle with beads violated the uniform policy.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

North Carolina officer comforts 1-year-old after parents overdose in car

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WRAL/CNN Newsource/WPDE) - A heartbreaking story of drug abuse was captured in a photo. Police in North Carolina photographed an officer comforting a one-year-old boy whose parents had overdosed on heroin. They posted that picture on social media, where it has generated hundreds of comments. Police said somebody...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umpires#Abc 11#Recreation
wcti12.com

North Carolina 'funeral home' spreads message for the unvaccinated

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WPDE) — A black truck advertising for "Wilmore Funeral Home' delivered a blunt and unexpected message on Sunday in downtown Charlotte. The message on the side of the truck read: "Don't get vaccinated," according to CNN. The Charlotte ad agency decided to ditch traditional marketing strategies and took...
CHARLOTTE, NC
sandiegouniontribune.com

North Carolina family finds unknown woman in mother’s casket

AHOSKIE, N.C. — A North Carolina funeral home said it has reached out to apologize after two sisters who went to view their mother’s body instead found another woman wearing her clothes inside the casket. Jennifer Taylor and Jennetta Archer had gone to see their mother’s body at an Ahoskie...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Reporter Is Leaving WBTV in North Carolina After 45 Years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Something big is happening in WBTV reporter Steve Ohnesorge’s life in October. Something that sounds an awful lot like retirement. One month from now, the longest-running on-air presence in the history of Channel 3’s news operation will put down his microphone and walk away, perhaps forever, from the station he’s worked at since Gerald Ford was president of the United States. On his own terms.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Only In North Carolina

A Mysterious Woodland Trail In North Carolina Will Take You To The Original Rattlesnake Lodge Ruins

North Carolina is home to quite a number of ghost towns found deep in the woods and only accessible by way of a trail cut through the forest. One of the most fascinating ruins you’ll encounter trail side in the Tar Heel State is that of the old Rattlesnake Lodge, near Weaverville and Bull Gap. […] The post A Mysterious Woodland Trail In North Carolina Will Take You To The Original Rattlesnake Lodge Ruins appeared first on Only In Your State.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Sports
Axios Charlotte

When to peep leaves in North Carolina

Where ya running off to, chlorophyll? Fall’s just getting started. Driving the news: The next six weeks will be huge for leaf peepers — and people who just call it “looking at the leaves change.” The travel brand smokymountains.com recently published its 2021 fall foliage map, which shows most of the N.C. mountains (and the […] The post When to peep leaves in North Carolina appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

The Best Milkshake In The Entire State of North Carolina

Milkshakes are a staple. It doesn’t matter what time of year it is, or how hot/cold it is outside…milkshakes are good for any occasion. You can get a milkshake from just about anywhere, but that does not mean that they’re all created equal. LoveFood recently compiled a list of the best milkshakes in each state.
RESTAURANTS
wfxb.com

15 South Carolina Students Sent Home for Not Wearing Masks at School

Yesterday, several students in South Carolina’s second-largest school district were sent home for not complying with a mask mandate aimed at limiting the spread of the Coronavirus. Fifteen students at the Thomas C. Cario Middle School in the Charleston County School District will be learning from home until at least October 15th when administrators will revisit their district’s mask policy. According to district spokesperson Andy Pruitt, students at other schools were also sent home in connection to the mask mandates.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

'Explosion of color' expected for fall leaves in North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) — This year, the leaves in North Carolina are expected to really pop, especially in the western part of the state near the mountains. The Asheville area typically experiences one of the longest fall color seasons in the nation because of the wide variety of elevations and biodiversity found in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
ASHEVILLE, NC
counton2.com

Skunk forces evacuation from North Carolina high school Friday

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Lake Norman High School has been evacuated and students have been released early from school Friday due to a skunk getting inside the building, officials announced. “Due to an unfortunate circumstance beyond our control Lake Norman HS is releasing students from the school early....
MOORESVILLE, NC
TheDailyBeast

Missing Florida 21-Year-Old Found Dead 10 Miles From Her Burned Out Car

A missing 21-year-old woman from Florida was found dead in South Carolina last week, just miles from where authorities discovered her burned out car in a ditch. Fox Carolina reports that Sheridan Wahl, 21, was traveling to visit her father in Myrtle Beach—but never made it to his home. Her mother shared a Facebook post begging for help after Wahl stopped responding to calls. “Please help me find my daughter,” pleaded Kelly DeArment Wahl on Sept. 20. “We haven’t heard from her since 1p and her phone is not picking up.” On Sept. 21, Sheridan’s body was found behind a fire station in Pamplico, South Carolina. A cause of death has not been released, but an autopsy is underway. Sheridan’s car was found charred and buried in a ditch about 10 miles from her body. In a Sept. 23 update on Facebook, Sheridan’s mother wrote that a “full statement will be released pending more information.”
FLORIDA STATE
WHQC HITS 96.1

WHQC HITS 96.1

Charlotte, NC
878
Followers
480
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

All The Hits & The Ace & TJ Show

 https://hits961.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy