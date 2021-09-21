CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cascadia, OR

Mail service to get boost in Cascadia

By Scott Swanson
Cover picture for the articleCascadia resident Roy Stokes, right, in main photo, breaks ground for new mailboxes that will be installed at the U.S. Forest Service Day Use Area at Short Bridge on Highway 20. Work began last week on the project, which will restore local delivery to residents not served by the rural route, who have had to drive to Foster to pick up their mail since the Cascadia Post Office burned down in 2011. In the second photo, from left, County Commissioner Will Tucker, Jeff Sims of the U.S. Forest Service, and Jim Gourley inspect the location for the new mailboxes.

