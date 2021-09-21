CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear Creek County, CO

Advisory board calls for renaming Squaw Mountain in Clear Creek County

By Jason Blevins The Colorado Sun
Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board on Thursday made its first recommendation: changing the name of Squaw Mountain in Clear Creek County to Mestaa’ehehe Mountain. After a year of plodding procedural meetings, the board unanimously approved renaming the peak — referred to in debate as “S-Mountain” — after the influential Cheyenne translator known as Owl Woman, who facilitated relations between white settlers and Native American tribes in the early 1800s. Mestaa’ehehe is pronounced mess-taw-HAY.

