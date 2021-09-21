Travis Tritt Is Auctioning Off His Ford F-250 Truck With A Portion Of Proceeds Going To Veterans Charities

Want to be the proud owner of Travis Tritt’s truck?

Now you can.

A new eBay listing for a 2006 Ford F-250 hit the interwebs recently, but this isn’t just any ol’ truck. This truck is Travis Tritt’s personal 2006 Ford F-250 King Ranch Edition.

I know, I know… how many times have you looked on eBay and seen some random person claiming that they’re selling something that once belonged to a famous person. Most of the time… they’re bullshitting you.

However, it turns out that this F-250 is 100% Travis Tritt’s.

He took to Instagram after he’d received several DMs about the truck, and he confirmed that it is indeed him selling the truck.

“I’ve had a number of people asking me if this truck being auctioned on eBay is actually mine. I can confirm that this is my personal truck and I am the only owner. Bids are currently being taken.

A portion of the proceeds from this sale will be donated to my favorite veterans charities.”

Respect.

The current bid is at $45,200.00

Why pick her up in a pickup truck, when you can pick her up in Travis Tritt’s pickup truck.

Take it away boys…