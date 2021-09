You always must pay attention when the FED speaks, yesterday the FED spoke and shook the markets. While the move was quick and sharp, the bond market was able to recover the steep loss by the end of the session. The reaction just proves why you must listen to the FED when they speak, and sometimes when they shake up the market the market recovers quickly, other times it starts a trend. Given the news and the thoughts they shared, it won’t be long before the next trend will begin, and it won’t be your friend.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO