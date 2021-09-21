Do They Block Cellphone Signals in Hospitals and Medical Offices?

Martin Ollman, Getty Images

Have you ever been in your doctor’s waiting room alone, patiently waiting for the door to open and your doctor to walk in? But instead, you find yourself waiting and waiting. You become bored so you reach for your phone to check out what’s happening on Facebook while you wait and you can’t get a signal? Why? Do they block cellphone signals at hospitals and medical offices?

Do hospitals and doctor’s offices block cellphone signals? Although some areas of medical facilities where sensitive equipment is being used may have equipment installed to detect the use of a cell phone, it is illegal to deliberately disrupt a cellphone signal. So why can’t you get a signal out of most hospitals, medical facilities and doctor’s offices?

First, even though a medical facility cannot legally block a cellphone signal, they can use what’s called passive cellphone blocking . Materials such as wallpaper and building materials can be embedded with small pieces of metal which makes getting a cell tower signal into the building difficult but not impossible. Or, in reverse, a signal out.

Another reason your cellphone may not work when you want to put the first baby pic of your newborn on social media is simply because of the way medical buildings are constructed. Most are constructed with strong steel framing with thick concrete walls, floors and ceilings capable of withstanding just about anything Mother Nature can toss at them.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) was tossing around the idea of letting companies design and sell equipment that would not “jam” a cellphone signal, but “control” it. The FCC made a ruling in 2020 that considered “jamming” a cellphone signal a violation of federal law.