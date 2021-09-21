CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleARIES (March 21-April 19). As you commit to seeing your situation and your role in it more clearly, you will discover who you are, what you want and what matters deeply to you. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The call is to action swift and sure. Once you have decided, follow...

Reader's Digest

This Is What Your Zodiac Element Says About You

You can think of the 12 zodiac signs as neighbors. They each have their own personality and characteristics, meanings based on myths that started in antiquity and have been honed in practice ever since. Each falls into one of four zodiac signs elements: fire, earth, water, or air. These, too, are like a community, says astrologer Alice Sparkly Kat, author of Postcolonial Astrology. Consider how you get along better with some of your neighbors and how you might vibe less with others.
HOME & GARDEN
In Style

Your Fall 2021 Horoscope Is Here

The Astro Poets break down what to expect this autumn, aka the time of the soul, based on your zodiac sign. With the end of Summer Fridays and the start of Fashion Week and back to school, it may already feel like fall is already upon us, but it's technically still around the corner. This year's autumnal equinox happens at precisely 3:20 pm on Wednesday, September 22, marking the beginning of fall.
LIFESTYLE
Maine Campus

Horoscopes 9.26 thorugh 10.2

Aries (March 21 – April 20) Mercury retrograde stations direct on Monday, creating an opportunity to reflect upon where you stand in your relationships this week, Aries. What are some things you need to get off your chest? Now’s the time to change and reform. Taurus (April 21 – May...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Californian

Understanding your zodiac big 6

Chances are that you know your zodiac sign. But it seems like everyone has more than one sign and you’re probably confused about what that means. After all, astrology enthusiasts are talking about the different signs in their birth charts — from their moon to Mercury signs. Using apps such as Co-Star or websites such as Cafe Astrology give you a peek at your other zodiac placements. The birth chart might seem like nonsense, but this guide will help you understand your big six: the sun, moon, rising, Mercury, Venus and Mars signs.
LIFESTYLE
Cosmopolitan

Your Scorpio Monthly Horoscope for September

Happy September, you sexy stinger, you. We're moving into the thick of Virgo season, and the cosmos are doubling down on this earthy energy at the beginning of the month with the Virgo New Moon on September 6. Prep for a fresh and grounded start towards your hopes, dreams, and wishes during this new lunar cycle. A promising opportunity through your contacts can roll in, but it’s still wise to use discernment before diving headfirst into uncharted territory. This is also a time that encourages you to clean house (aka hit that delete button) in regards to your social media networks. Digital self-care is a right, and it’s healthy AF to set those boundaries.
LIFESTYLE
MindBodyGreen

What's In Store For You This Month Based On Your Astrological Sign

Virgo season is well underway, and astrologically speaking, September is shaping up to be a busy month. Depending on your astrological sign, there are some key things to watch out for. Here's what you can expect, according to the AstroTwins. Until September 22, Aries, the Sun is in Virgo, and...
ASTRONOMY
bee-news.com

Salome’s Stars – Week of September 27, 2021

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) This week brings a challenge that could determine the future direction of your life. If you’re ready for a change, accept it with confidence. A loved one supports your decision. GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) A disruption creates a delay in completing your...
ASTRONOMY
Elite Daily

For These 3 Zodiac Signs, Fall Will Be The Season Of Romance

Libra season is an amazing time of year for many reasons: your social calendar stays booked, your creative juices flow easily, and your love life seems to be sweeter. This Venus-ruled sign is all about encouraging connection, so if you’re looking for love, this time of year fully supports that. Whether that means creating better bonds within your friendships or your family, you’ll be uniting with others in a way that’s balanced and diplomatic. As the busybody energy of Virgo season begins to subside, tending to any relationships you may have been neglecting will likely be a priority. Every sign will be experiencing this energy in a different area of their chart though, but fall 2021 will be the most romantic season for these three signs: Aries, Gemini, and Libra.
LIFESTYLE
Cosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces. plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
LIFESTYLE
Good News Network

This Week’s Inspiring Horoscopes From Rob Brezsny’s ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week beginning September 3, 2021. “I often wonder who I am and where is my country and where do I belong and why was I ever born at all,” wrote Virgo author Jean Rhys (1890–1979). I don’t think you will be agitated by those questions during the next eight weeks, Virgo. In fact, I suspect you will feel as secure in your identity as you have in a long time. You will enjoy prolonged clarity about your role in the world, the nature of your desires, and how you should plan your life for the next two years. If for some inexplicable reason you’re not already enjoying these developments, stop what you’re doing and meditate on the probability that I am telling you the bold truth.
LIFESTYLE
thestatetimes.com

Your Horoscope Forecast

Aries (Mar. 21-Apr. 19): Hard work pays off! You’re on the right track. While there may be some obstacles thrown your way, keep your head up and remember your end goal. You will receive good news regarding money, or maybe a new career opportunity on the 22nd. Taurus (Apr. 20-May...
LIFESTYLE
purewow.com

The 3 Zodiac Signs That Spend the Most Money (& 2 That Are Thrifty as Hell)

Are you ever out for dinner with a friend, listening to her list off all of her recent purchases and thinking, “But how can she afford that?” You don’t ask her directly, but you’re also doing the math in your head: what you assume is her salary, minus what you assume is her rent, minus those plane tickets to France and that Sephora shopping spree? Something doesn’t add up. It wasn’t even the annual sale! You’re much more frugal than she is. Your paycheck gets divided between your IRA and your savings account, and you wouldn’t dream of splurging on that trendy vegan ice cream—unless you had a coupon. Why do some of us spend like it’s our last day on earth and some of us are thrifty as hell? Per usual, astrology might have some answers. Here’s our definitive list on the signs that spend the most money and the ones that wouldn’t be caught dead with debt.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

The Fall Equinox Will Mark A Significant Change For These 4 Zodiac Signs

When autumn creeps up on you, it spreads throughout your heart. You see one orange leaf wilting and drifting to the ground, and then another, until you begin to feel them crunching beneath your boots wherever you walk. The air begins to chill, turning your cheeks a rosy pink and encouraging you to finally wear your favorite wool scarf. Suddenly, a pumpkin spice latte sounds like the answer to all your problems, because summer may be over, but a new season is just beginning. And if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the fall equinox 2021 the most, then you’re in for quite a beautiful change.
LIFESTYLE
powerofpositivity.com

What Does Your September 2021 Horoscope Reveal According to Your Zodiac Sign?

September 2021 is a month of action and positive change. With trines from the Sun to Uranus and Mars to Pluto moving forward and taking charge should not be challenging the first two weeks of the month. By the 27th, Mercury goes retrograde in Libra, and you won’t have a choice on what you accomplish. The emphasis will be on the past. Saturn has been square Uranus since December 18, 2020, and it is changing the structure of our lives forever.
LIFESTYLE
horoscope.com

September 2021 Full Moon in Pisces Horoscopes

The full moon in Pisces on September 20, 2021 at 4:54 p.m. Pacific Time is the last big lunation of the summer—and given that it peaks just two days before the autumn equinox, it also serves as this year’s annual Harvest Moon. There’s a lot of planetary action happening alongside this emotional lunar moment, but its mutable and ethereal vibe helps us to channel our inner fish and flow with the tides of the cosmic waves.
LIFESTYLE
Santafe New Mexican.com

Star Codes: Sept 24-30

Slow down, get centered, and connect with the heart. Anything we do to clear the air, calm ourselves, and dwell in the moment furthers. It’s a wonderful week for meditation, visioning, and listening deeply to the soul. Everything else may take some extra effort. The planet that symbolizes our thinking,...
ASTRONOMY
Shape Magazine

Your September 2021 Horoscope for Health, Love, and Success

Pumpkin- and apple-spiced drinks might have already made their way back onto menu boards, but the fact of the matter is that September is far more of a transitional month than it is a host for full-blown fall. Although school might be in session following a last Labor Day weekend hurrah, there's generally plenty of time to soak up plenty of sunshine and summery vibes before the Fall Equinox arrives on September 22, ushering in Libra season.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Thought Catalog

Why Each Zodiac Hasn’t Texted You Back Yet

They read your text, thought of a reply in their head, and forgot to answer you. They’ve been spending forever trying to craft the perfect response and aren’t sure what to say. Gemini. They drafted a bunch of replies to you but never sent a real one. They’re procrastinating because...
LIFESTYLE
Thought Catalog

What Gemini Should Expect For September 2021 (Horoscope)

September has arrived, and with that, a whirlwind of excitement and intensity in the astrological realm. Virgo season is now in full swing—the Sun and Mars in this sign at the start of the month have everyone in a productive, focused mindset, ready to finish strong. With Venus at home in Libra, one of the signs of its rulership, our relationships may be taking a front seat. There is a desire to connect and understand our partner better, which requires us to clear the air and set things straight under the watchful eye of Virgo energy. Later on, when Venus moves into Scorpio, we may feel the distinct need to bond intensely and draw closer to our significant others than ever before—or to seek one out if currently single. Towards the very end of the month, Mercury will go into retrograde in the sign of Libra—which means some potential miscommunication and frustration, but don’t stress too much yet!
LIFESTYLE

