DeMar DeRozan ranked No. 42 in Sports Illustrated's Top 100 rankings

 7 days ago
Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

With training camp for the 2021-22 NBA season right around the corner, season predictions and player rankings are starting to flood social media.

On Monday, Sports Illustrated began its Top 100 player rankings, which included Bulls guard Lonzo Ball at No. 76.

On Tuesday, SI continued releasing the rankings with spots 50-31 on the list. New Chicago Bulls wing DeMar DeRozan landed at No. 42, a few slots lower than last year, when SI ranked him at No. 39.

Sports Illustrated’s Chris Herring explains DeRozan’s ranking:

“Perhaps the most impactful free agent who flew under the radar this offseason, the star wing heads to Chicago, a club that suddenly has an abundance of high-level ballhandling. Too many will focus on DeRozan’s refusal to take threes, without recognizing that in 2021 he assisted, got to the line and connected from midrange at a higher rate than he ever has. He’s a much better player than when he was in Toronto.”

In his final season with the Spurs, DeRozan averaged 21.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game.

Check out the full rankings here.

