Del Rio, TX

Mexican government cracks down on Haitian migrants in Ciudad Acuña

Austin American-Statesman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico — Mexican authorities have begun rounding up Haitian migrants here in a crackdown that involved law enforcement at every level of government. Convoys of local police, Coahuila state investigative agents, Mexico's federal immigration agency and the National Guard patrolled the streets of Ciudad Acuña on Monday and early Tuesday, chasing down dozens of people and loading them into vans.

Crime & Safety
