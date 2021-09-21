Mexican government cracks down on Haitian migrants in Ciudad Acuña

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – All across South Florida the outrage continues as images emerge of border patrol agents on horseback using their reins as whips to corral Haitian migrants. “This is not acceptable,” said City of North Miami Councilwoman Mary Estime-Irvin. She was among the local officials who went to Del Rio, Texas to assess the migrant situation at the border. “Sixty days and waking through seven countries, you’re not just doing it just because, you’re crying out for help,” Estime-Irvin added. She sais her heart hurts to see the thousands of fellow Haitians, desperate for assistance. She adds the images of border patrol...

