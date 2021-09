by Todd Feurer, CBS Chicago web producer CHICAGO (CBS) — Former Ald. Ricardo Munoz pleaded guilty Monday to stealing nearly $38,000 from a political fund he once controlled to use on personal expenses, including a relative’s college tuition, tickets to sporting events, travel, jewelry, and more. Munoz, 56, was indicted in April on 15 counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering. On Monday, He pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering. He According to the plea agreement, while Munoz was serving as chairman of the Chicago Progressive Reform Caucus, he...

1 DAY AGO