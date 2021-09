We are looking for interested residents, property owners and stakeholders to serve on the Flood Mitigation Advisory Committee. This group’s purpose is to mobilize the community involvement in flood control matters and funding issues with the Governing Body, provide pertinent information to residents through education and awareness and serve in an advisory capacity to the Township Committee on flood control matters. If residents are interested we just ask that you email us at letusknow@millburntwp.org with the subject “Flood Mitigation AC,” provide your name, address and 3-4 sentences about why you would like to serve and any other skill set or experience that you have to offer to the group.

MILLBURN, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO