CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

IATSE Unleashes Twitter Barrage, Accuses AMPTP & Mega-Corporations Of Overworking Members To “A Breaking Point”

By David Robb
Deadline
Deadline
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42oh8t_0c3hbjV000

IATSE went on a Twitter offensive today, excoriating the AMPTP and the giant media conglomerates for failing to address “the most grievous problems in their workplaces.” The fusillade comes the day after the union said that it is asking its members for strike authorization after negotiations for a new film and TV contract broke off.

Here is the text of the union’s tweets today; see the actual posts below:

“Yesterday, after months of negotiating, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers announced it does not intend to make any counteroffer to our most recent proposals,” the union said in a hail of tweets on Tuesday.

“So far, the AMPTP has failed to work with us on addressing the most grievous problems in their workplaces, including: Unsafe & harmful working hours. Unlivable wages for the lowest-paid crafts. Lack of reasonable rest during meal breaks, between workdays, and on weekends.

“Additionally, workers on so called ‘new media’ streaming projects get paid less, even on productions with budgets that rival or exceed those of traditionally released blockbusters. Streaming is here. ‘New Media’ isn’t so new anymore.

“It is incomprehensible that the AMPTP, an ensemble that includes media mega-corporations collectively worth trillions of dollars, claims it cannot provide behind-the-scenes crews with basic human necessities like adequate sleep, meal breaks, and living wages.

“Worse, management does not appear to even recognize our core issues as problems that exist in the first place. These issues are real for the workers and change is long overdue.

IATSE Says It Received More Than 50 Reports Of 14-Hour Workdays In First 7 Months Of 2021: “Likely Just The Tip Of The Iceberg”

“The explosion of streaming combined with the pandemic has elevated and aggravated working conditions, bringing 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers covered by these contracts to a breaking point.

“We risked our health and safety all year, working through the pandemic to ensure that our business emerged intact. Now, we cannot and will not accept a deal that leaves us with an unsustainable outcome.”

“In response to the AMPTP’s tactics, IATSE members are mobilizing in preparation for a nationwide strike authorization vote to demonstrate our commitment to achieving the change that is long overdue in this industry.”

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Hollywood’s Covid Protocols To Expire Thursday, One Day Before IATSE Begins Strike-Authorization Vote

Hollywood’s Covid return-to-work protocols expire Thursday – the day before IATSE members begin voting to authorize a strike. The 100-page safe return-to-work agreement between Hollywood’s unions and management’s AMPTP have been extended before, and probably will be extended again this week, but that will require cooperation between the AMPTP and all of the signatory unions, including IATSE, which is currently locked in a bitter contract dispute with producers and is threating to strike film and TV productions across the country. Labor and management agree that the protocols have enabled jobs and productions to rebound during the pandemic, while making film sets among the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IndieWire

As IATSE Vote Looms, Confident Union Members — and Their Cars — Take to the Streets in Support of Strike

In a decidedly Los Angeles show of support for IATSE’s strike-authorization, hundreds of people queued up in Hollywood Sunday to have their car windows painted with the union’s logo, raised fists, and messages urging some 60,000 crafts workers to “vote yes” in elections that begin Friday. The effort took place over seven hours Sunday afternoon behind the Sunset Boulevard headquarters of the Motion Picture Editors Guild, one of the 13 Hollywood locals that are covered by the IATSE-studio contract negotiations that reached an impasse earlier this month. Unsatisfied by progress around wage increases, breaks, and other big-ticket issues, IATSE’s leadership is...
LABOR ISSUES
TheWrap

IATSE Members Say They’re Ready to Shut Down Hollywood With a Strike – Pandemic or Not

A sense of unity surrounds the below-the-line guild as a strike authorization vote approaches. The reality of an imminent labor strike in Hollywood is beginning to sink in — one that could halt film and TV production in the U.S. and Canada just as it has resumed following a long pandemic-fueled shutdown. As an authorization vote looms next weekend among the 13 West Coast locals International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, below-the-line workers in the guild say they’re feeling a sense of unity.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iatse#Breaking Point#Unsafe#New Media
Deadline

IATSE Strike Wouldn’t Hit HBO, Showtime, BET & Starz Shows: “You Won’t Be A Scab”, Union Tells Members

EXCLUSIVE: As tensions rise over a possible crippling IATSE strike against film and television production companies and an authorization vote looms, the union is making it crystal clear to members that not all productions would come to a stop if the picket lines go up. As talks stalled on a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the below-the-line union explained in a comprehensive presentation to various locals this week that a strike wouldn’t hit premium cable, at least not right away. “If you are working on commercials or for HBO, Showtime, Starz, Cinemax, BET or another company...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

AMPTP Responds As IATSE Gears Up For Second Strike; Union Seeks Separate Strike Authorization From Locals Across U.S. – Update

EXCLUSIVE updated with AMPTP response statement: IATSE is now gearing up for a second strike against film and TV production companies. With the union and its 13 West Coast studio locals already threatening to strike over terms for a new Hollywood Basic Agreement, IATSE is now seeking a second strike authorization vote for a separate contract covering film and TV work in much of the rest of the country. That contract is called the “Area Standards Agreement” and covers 23 locals outside of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PremiumBeat.com

IATSE vs. AMPTP: Will There Be an Industry Strike

The film and video production industry might be on the verge of a complete shutdown. Let’s discuss the ins and outs of why. For those who work “outside” the mainstream film industry, you might not have heard of IATSE. It stands for the “International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, Moving Picture Technicians, Artists and Allied Crafts of the United States, Its Territories and Canada,” and is pretty much the largest union in the world covering every craft within film and television production.
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Cinematographers Guild Urges Members to Back IATSE Strike Authorization Vote

The International Cinematographers Guild (ICG), Local 600, is alerting members that they will be asked to vote on strike authorization from Oct. 1-3. The Local is urging a “Yes” vote in support of strike authorization regarding the Basic Agreement negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). “We still want to deal. That’s our goal. And the best way to get a deal is to have a strong strike authorization vote. We can avoid a strike if we have that,” said ICG’s national president John Lindley in a released video message to Guild members on Thursday. The International Alliance of...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
Variety

IATSE Members Brace for Possible Strike: ‘There’s No Logical Reason to Work Crews to Death’

As contract negotiations stall between the International Association of Theatrical Stage Employees and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, crew members have taken to social media to share their support for a possible strike action and for the terms that IATSE is demanding in the next deal. Health plan funding, pension plans, rest breaks, longer turnaround times between production hours and concessions to shorten the workday are among the agenda items that IATSE are seeking for union members. Charlese Antoinette Jones, who counts “Raising Dion” and “Judas and the Black Messiah” among her costume design credits, says the biggest issue...
LABOR ISSUES
Deadline

IATSE To Seek Strike Authorization From Members

IATSE moved one step closer to a strike against the film and TV industry companies Monday, telling its members that it will now ask them for strike authorization. “Today, the AMPTP informed the IATSE that they do not intend to respond to our comprehensive package proposal presented to them over a week ago,” the union leaders said in a message to members. “This failure to continue negotiating can only be interpreted one way. They simply will not address the core issues we have repeatedly advocated for from the beginning. As a result, we will now proceed with a nationwide strike authorization vote to demonstrate our commitment to achieving the change that is long overdue in this industry.”
ENTERTAINMENT
CBS LA

Cinematographers’ Union Board Votes To Support Potential Hollywood Workers Strike

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Hollywood productions are another step closer to going dark as support grows for the behind-the-scenes entertainment workers who are threatening to go on strike. The International Cinematographers Guild Local 600’s executive board voted unanimously to support the strike authorization approved by IATSE, the union that represents tens of thousands of entertainment workers. The cinematographers union is also urging its members to vote yes on the authorization, which starts on Oct. 1. IATSE and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have been at odds over safety and working conditions for months. The union — which represents Hollywood...
LABOR ISSUES
New Haven Register

IATSE Members Cancel Streaming Subscriptions Ahead of Strike Vote

As a strike authorization vote looms, some IATSE members have decided to cancel their streaming subscriptions in hopes of sending a message that would hit the studios in the pocketbook. Workers in the below-the-line entertainment unions are gearing up to vote to authorize a strike this weekend, amid anger over...
ADVOCACY
Deadline

In Now-Stalled Contract Talks With IATSE, AMPTP Proposed More Than Doubling Hours Needed To Qualify For Pension Credits

EXCLUSIVE: Before its contract negotiations with IATSE broke off, the AMPTP proposed making it much more difficult for workers to qualify for pensions by raising the qualification cutoff from the current 400 hours per year to 950. That would preclude hundreds, if not thousands, of IATSE members from earning pension credits each year, and is just one of the many issues on which the union says the two sides “remain far apart.” Union sources say that management will have to scale back this proposal significantly if a deal is to be made and a strike averted. The union, which is now in...
LABOR ISSUES
Deadline

‘Squid Game’ Hits Milestone For Korean Original Series As It Aims For Netflix’s Viewership Record Books

During a Q&A at the International TV Academy this past spring, Netflix’s Head of Global TV Bela Bajaria was asked whether a non-English-language series could one day top the list of the streamer’s most-watched programs. She sounded confident that it could happen. The milestone now might be within reach as the new Korean drama Squid Game is taking Netflix by storm, raking in viewership globally at a rate that might surpass current ratings record holder Bridgerton. The addictive, violent survival drama, which premiered September 17 on Netflix, has transcended cultures and language barriers to reach No. 1 in 90 countries in...
TV SERIES
Variety

Gina Atwater to Adapt YA Fantasy Novel ‘Raybearer’ for Netflix Under New Overall Deal

Gina Atwater, best known for her work on “Westworld” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” has inked a multi-year overall deal with Netflix. Atwater will create, produce, direct and write new prestige series and other projects at Netflix that put traditionally underrepresented characters at the forefront of the narrative. For her first project for the streaming platform, Atwater is penning a TV adaptation of the best-selling, West African-inspired fantasy YA novel “Raybearer” by Jordan Ifueko. “Gina is a triple threat as a writer, director and producer and we’re thrilled to be working with her,” Matt Thunell, Netflix’s VP of overall deals,...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘We Own This City’: HBO Series Halts Production Due To Covid-19

Production on HBO’s upcoming limited series We Own This City has been temporarily suspended after a “Covid event” on-set, Details are not known. Filming has been underway in Baltimore, MD. “Production will be paused on We Own This City this week due to a COVID event and is scheduled to resume with the usual shooting cadence next week,” according to a statement provided to Deadline. The six-hour limited series from The Wire executive producers David Simon and George Pelecanos, is based on The Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton’s book We Own This City: A True Story of Crime, Cops and Corruption. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
Variety

Amazon Launches Ad-Based Streaming Service IMDb TV in the U.K.

Amazon has launched ad-based streaming service IMDb TV in the U.K. with a selection of original and licensed content. IMDb TV — a spin-off from the entertainment industry database IMDb — launched almost three years ago in the U.S. in order to provide a free, ad-supported viewing model. The U.K. launch marks the first international foray for the brand. It will initially be available via a carousel on Amazon Prime Video and, in the coming weeks, a standalone app on Fire TV. Membership to Amazon Prime is not required. “Free streaming services are not unique, especially in the U.K., where there’s several...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Deadline

22K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy