Boston, Ma – The Boston Bruins summer vacation which came earlier than hoped for in June finally ended today as the team took the ice together to open training camp. Head Coach Bruce Cassidy, in his fifth full season, lead his charges through two 120 minute on-ice sessions. Just under sixty players split between the two sessions competed for their spot on the team’s 23 man roster. There were notable absences in the wake of players like David Krejci and Sean Kuraly moving on, and Tuukka Rask who is unsigned and recovering from off-season surgery. But GM Don Sweeney tried to address the team’s needs by bringing veteran forwards Nick Foligno, Erik Haula, defenseman Derek Forbort and goalie Linus Ullmark.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO