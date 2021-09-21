CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
15-Year-Old Boy Shot And Killed Near Simeon Career Academy

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 15-year-old Simeon Career Academy High School student was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon just blocks away from school in the West Chatham neighborhood. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

