Cleveland, OH

Family holds balloon release for man killed in Cleveland

By News 5 Staff
 7 days ago
As gun violence continues in the City of Cleveland, some families are still mourning the loss of loved ones killed years ago. One of those families is Andre Brown’s.

Brown and his best friend were in a vehicle in Cleveland's Collinwood neighborhood in February 2019 when they were gunned down. Brown died a day after being shot in the head.

Monday would have been Brown’s 36th birthday.

His friends and family came together Monday evening to remember his life and take a stand against gun violence in Cleveland. They released balloons at his mother's home in Beachwood.

Brown is remembered as a fun-loving family man, who was the last person you would expect to be shot and killed. His family and friends think he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“I wish whoever did this to him and his friend would just turn themselves in. He has a mother, family who just really wanna know: why did you have to do this to him,” said Rosita Gilleylen, Brown’s girlfriend.

Brown's case is still unsolved.

Kathy InCleveland
7d ago

Prayers to the family. You have an Angel watching over you ever day. Thank you for your fight for justice and your fight against him violence. I always think to myself what ever happened to fighting with your fists? That's how it was when I was growing up. These young men and women have no value for human life. There is no situation that serious to take a life over. God bless all of you!

