Restaurants

The St. Paul Grill to reopen Oct. 8

tribuneledgernews.com
 7 days ago

Sep. 21—The St. Paul Grill is set to reopen its dining room on Oct. 8. The restaurant, in the venerable St. Paul Hotel, closed March 17, 2020, when dining rooms in Minnesota were forced to do so because of the pandemic. It has been 19 long months, but the restaurant...

www.tribuneledgernews.com

614now.com

New Gourmet sandwich eatery opening next week

We just found your new favorite sandwich spot, Columbus. McGinnis’ Grill—a new food truck launched by longtime Columbus chef John McGinnis —opens on Sept. 23, and it’s bringing a full slate of original sandwiches you need to try this fall. For more info on the background of McGinnis and his...
COLUMBUS, OH
Grand Island Independent

In St. Paul, vultures are messing with the playground

All visitors are welcome in St. Paul, except for turkey vultures. For the last few nights, a member of the St. Paul Police Department has discharged noise makers in the city park, trying to get a flock of vultures to vamoose. Droppings from the birds are making the playground equipment...
SAINT PAUL, NE
KARE 11

St. Paul water judged as 'Best in Glass'

DULUTH, Minn. — When it comes to drinking water, the stuff that comes out of the taps in St. Paul is as good as it gets in Minnesota. So says a panel of industry experts who voted Saint Paul Regional Water Services (SPRWS) "Best in Glass" as the provider of Minnesota's best drinking water.
DULUTH, MN
twincitieslive.com

St. Paul Brewing Oktoberfest Celebration

This is the perfect time of year with crisp weather, you can always find great live music, and a fun Oktoberfest celebration. Reporter Kelli Hanson found both at St. Paul Brewing Company. St. Paul Brewing’s Oktoberfest Bazaar kicks off tomorrow, Friday, September 24th at 3:00 PM. Click here for tickets...
SAINT PAUL, MN
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

823 Paul St

Immaculate - One Owner home in super convenient Staunton location. This 3 bedroom, 3 full bath home features an open concept floor plan with cathedral ceiling, gorgeous flooring, tasteful trim package and elegant gas fireplace. Stunning kitchen boasts ample cabinet and counter space, appointed with pressed tin backsplash and adjacent to the dining area. Second floor has private oversized master with adjoining bath and two more bedrooms that share a full bath. Basement den offers additional privacy or potential home office. Spacious laundry area. Relax and entertain outside on the wonderful back deck or sit around the fire pit overlooking manicured landscaping. Located near restaurants, shopping and a quick hop to the I-81 & I-64 interchange for commuting. New HVAC installed early 2021.,Formica Counter,Oak Cabinets,Fireplace in Living Room.
Fayetteville Observer

Chef Judy's Riverside Seafood in Fayetteville closing, becoming catering and event space

Riverside Seafood, which opened on the outskirts of downtown Fayetteville in February, has closed as a restaurant as it transitions into a catering and private event space. Citing seafood costs that have tripled since the restaurant opened earlier this year, as well as staffing shortages, co-owners Rashawn Moore and Judith Cage, better known by many as "Chef Judy," announced in a Facebook Live video Tuesday afternoon that the restaurant is transitioning to become The Riverside.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
tribuneledgernews.com

Expansion of 13 Slim Chickens restaurants in 3 states spearheaded by Waite Park business group

Sep. 29—WAITE PARK — A Waite Park business is involved in establishing 13 locations of a fast-food chicken franchise across Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa. Waite Park-based Letnes Restaurant Group has a deal with Slim Chickens to open the 13 restaurants, according to a news release sent on behalf of Slim Chickens. They will be the first Slim Chickens restaurants in the three states.
WAITE PARK, MN
#Food Drink#The St Paul Grill#St Paul Hotel#Stpaulgrill Com Support
Wicked Local

St. Paul’s Fall Rummage Sale returns Oct. 2

HOPKINTON — Bargain hunters won’t want to miss the St. Paul’s Rummage Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. October 2 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 61 Wood St., Hopkinton. There will be deals on adult and children’s apparel and accessories and other household items. Anyone wishing to donate items to the rummage sale is welcomed to drop off items (with the exception of books and electronics of any kind) at the church on from 1-2 p.m. Sept. 26; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 27; 5-7 p.m. Sept. 29; and 5-7 p.m. Oct.1.
Norwalk Reflector

St. Paul HOF: Rileys' love for St. Paul unmatched

NORWALK — It is easy for Sue Riley to remember the date she started her love affair with St. Paul. . "John and I were married 42 years ago on August 18, 1979. I started as a kindergarten teacher here two days later," Sue said. "It was a scary situation for a still starry-eyed bride. Knowing absolutely no one in the community and not having time to set up the classroom, I am forever indebted to my now dear friends Marcia Roth and Andi Ott, for helping make the move to a new home and a new job successful.”
NORWALK, OH
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Midway Shopping Center teardown begins in St. Paul

Crews began tearing down the burned-out eyesore at the former Midway Shopping Center in St. Paul on Tuesday, 16 months after rioters torched the building in the wake of George Floyd's killing by police. The city of St. Paul issued the demolition permit late last week after months of delays...
SAINT PAUL, MN
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph public libraries reopen

St. Joseph public libraries have reopened after closing due to the rebound in the coronavirus pandemic. Time in the various libraries will be limited, though. Library patrons will only be allowed in the building for half an hour each day. Those who want an extended computer session can schedule an appointment at the Downtown and East Hills libraries.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
fox9.com

St. Paul wins for best drinking water in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Saint Paul Regional Water Services is taking home the "Best in Glass" trophy for drinking water in Minnesota and moving forward in the competition for the best drinking water nationally. The water taste test took place last week in Duluth at the annual conference...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Photos: Celebrating Armenian traditions and faith in St. Paul

The St. Sahag Armenian Church community in St. Paul gathered over the weekend to celebrate their Armenian heritage and faith — and to share those traditions with their friends and neighbors. The church's annual Armenian Festival featured dancing, music and presentations on Armenian history — along with traditional Armenian food...
SAINT PAUL, MN
sonomacountygazette.com

Historic Sea Ranch Lodge to reopen Oct. 1

The Sea Ranch Lodge, set on 53 acres of dramatic Northern California coastline, today announced it will reopen this fall 2021 after undergoing an extensive revitalization project. Concepted by locally-based general contractor David Hillmer and a collection of designers including architectural design firm Mithun, landscape architecture design studio TERREMOTO, and interior design firm The Office of Charles de Lisle, the multi-year restoration breathes new energy into the property while preserving the original architecture and integrity. Sea Ranchers, neighbors and visitors will enjoy a new dining room, solarium, bar and lounge, café, and general store all within its original 10,000 square-foot structure as well as a revamped post office and more than 500,000 square feet of land for events featuring stunning views of the Pacific Ocean.
SEA RANCH, CA
kwhi.com

BLOCK PARTY SUNDAY AT ST. PAUL’S IN BRENHAM

St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Brenham invites the community to a block party this weekend. The party will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday after the 10 a.m. church service in the sanctuary. Families can enjoy live music from the West 3rd Band, food trucks,...
BRENHAM, TX
Record-Herald

Oktoberfest at St. Colman to return Oct. 2

“Oktoberfest” will soon be returning for the fourth year at St. Colman Parish in Washington Court House — and the public is invited for the fun. The annual event is planned for Saturday, Oct. 2 from 2-10 p.m. at the Parish, located at 219 S. North St. in Washington Court House.
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
newspressnow.com

St. Paul families come together for a parade

Grandparents’ Day is a time-honored tradition for the St. Paul Lutheran parochial community, with each autumn giving rise to a celebratory reminder of what it is founded on. The 199 prekindergarten through eighth-grade students enrolled there represent families who integrate their faith in every aspect of what children learn. The support of the broader church is what makes this possible, starting with their elders. These values took on a special meaning Friday. Through much of the last 18 months, interactions with the elderly have been reduced for public health reasons, and this, in turn, gave rise to the first-ever Grandparents’ Day parade.
SAINT PAUL, MO
foxillinois.com

St. John's Breadline reopening Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — St. John’s Breadline is set to reopen on Wednesday, Sept. 29 after having to close on Monday. The breadline was shut down after a staff member tested positive and to give the rest of the staff time to get tested. NewsChannel 20/FOX Illinois was informed on...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

