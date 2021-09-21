The St. Paul Grill to reopen Oct. 8

The Sea Ranch Lodge, set on 53 acres of dramatic Northern California coastline, today announced it will reopen this fall 2021 after undergoing an extensive revitalization project. Concepted by locally-based general contractor David Hillmer and a collection of designers including architectural design firm Mithun, landscape architecture design studio TERREMOTO, and interior design firm The Office of Charles de Lisle, the multi-year restoration breathes new energy into the property while preserving the original architecture and integrity. Sea Ranchers, neighbors and visitors will enjoy a new dining room, solarium, bar and lounge, café, and general store all within its original 10,000 square-foot structure as well as a revamped post office and more than 500,000 square feet of land for events featuring stunning views of the Pacific Ocean.
