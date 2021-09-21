Frederick County homeowners could receive $175 rebate

A proposal to grant roughly half of Frederick County homeowners a one-time $175 property tax rebate was one of two initiatives county leaders presented during a press briefing Tuesday.

The tax credit would benefit homeowners or dual-use property owners whose asset was assessed at or below the county’s median value of $328,512. The more than 43,500 properties that fall under this category comprise 57 percent of homeowner or dual-use properties in the county, officials said.

“There have been special programs in place to help renters who’ve lost their jobs or had their income cut because of this pandemic,” said Councilman Michael Blue, R, who introduced the proposal during Tuesday’s briefing. “But there hasn’t been much help for those struggling to pay their mortgages.”

Unused and unanticipated tax revenue from last year will pay for the one-time $7.5 million initiative, county finance director Lori Depies said.

If the County Council eventually approves the proposal, owners of eligible homes and dual-use properties would receive the $175 rebate via check. Under state law, the county cannot grant the tax credits to businesses.

The second proposal from Tuesday’s briefing included plans to purchase properties on a 26-acre site along U.S. Route 15. The area includes a 209,000-square-foot property at 800 Oak St. in Frederick, part of which the county has leased since April for vaccination clinics.

The county hopes to offset a chunk of the site’s $20 million price tag by consolidating operations and improving efficiency to bring its net cost to between $7 million and $8 million.

“It will allow us to eliminate several projects in our (Capital Improvement Program), and, over the next few years, it will allow us the opportunity to move some of our county services that are running out of space to a central location that offers plenty of parking and a good location,” County Executive Jan Gardner said during the briefing.

County officials have made no final decisions about intended use for the property, which formerly housed a United Healthcare Inc. call center and before that belonged to State Farm Insurance.

Gardner mentioned that using the site for a 911 center the county has proposed would drastically cut expenditures for the project. She also mentioned the possibility of constructing a library, given the property’s position and desires she’s heard from constituents to have a library on the west side of town. She hopes the county can settle on the site by mid October.

Both proposals will be introduced during the County Council’s Sept. 28 meeting.