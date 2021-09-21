CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frederick County, MD

Frederick County homeowners could receive $175 rebate

By Jack Hogan jhogan@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pMJQG_0c3hb6M200

A proposal to grant roughly half of Frederick County homeowners a one-time $175 property tax rebate was one of two initiatives county leaders presented during a press briefing Tuesday.

The tax credit would benefit homeowners or dual-use property owners whose asset was assessed at or below the county’s median value of $328,512. The more than 43,500 properties that fall under this category comprise 57 percent of homeowner or dual-use properties in the county, officials said.

“There have been special programs in place to help renters who’ve lost their jobs or had their income cut because of this pandemic,” said Councilman Michael Blue, R, who introduced the proposal during Tuesday’s briefing. “But there hasn’t been much help for those struggling to pay their mortgages.”

Unused and unanticipated tax revenue from last year will pay for the one-time $7.5 million initiative, county finance director Lori Depies said.

If the County Council eventually approves the proposal, owners of eligible homes and dual-use properties would receive the $175 rebate via check. Under state law, the county cannot grant the tax credits to businesses.

The second proposal from Tuesday’s briefing included plans to purchase properties on a 26-acre site along U.S. Route 15. The area includes a 209,000-square-foot property at 800 Oak St. in Frederick, part of which the county has leased since April for vaccination clinics.

The county hopes to offset a chunk of the site’s $20 million price tag by consolidating operations and improving efficiency to bring its net cost to between $7 million and $8 million.

“It will allow us to eliminate several projects in our (Capital Improvement Program), and, over the next few years, it will allow us the opportunity to move some of our county services that are running out of space to a central location that offers plenty of parking and a good location,” County Executive Jan Gardner said during the briefing.

County officials have made no final decisions about intended use for the property, which formerly housed a United Healthcare Inc. call center and before that belonged to State Farm Insurance.

Gardner mentioned that using the site for a 911 center the county has proposed would drastically cut expenditures for the project. She also mentioned the possibility of constructing a library, given the property’s position and desires she’s heard from constituents to have a library on the west side of town. She hopes the county can settle on the site by mid October.

Both proposals will be introduced during the County Council’s Sept. 28 meeting.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Ex-diplomat Kishida wins Japan party vote, to become new PM

TOKYO (AP) — Former Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida won the governing party’s leadership election on Wednesday and is set to become the next prime minister, facing the tasks of reviving a pandemic-hit economy and ensuring a strong alliance with Washington to counter growing regional security risks. Kishida replaces outgoing...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Frederick County, MD
Local
Maryland Business
Frederick County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
Frederick County, MD
Business
The Associated Press

Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judge Brenda Penny has been the calm eye of the storm surrounding Britney Spears and the conservatorship that controls her life. The Los Angeles Superior Court Judge has thus far been able to act more as a caretaker than a dictator in the case, but at a potentially pivotal hearing on Wednesday afternoon, she will be pressed to make major decisions on whether to keep Spears’ father on as her conservator, or whether to end the conservatorship altogether.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hill

Ford asking salaried workers for vaccination status

Ford has asked that all salaried employees in the United States share their COVID-19 vaccination status by Oct. 8 as the company works to comply with President Biden ’s testing and vaccination mandate he announced earlier this month. The auto giant said it will remain voluntary for hourly employees on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#Rebates#Mortgage#United Healthcare Inc#State Farm Insurance#The County Council
CBS News

Capital Gazette gunman sentenced to life in prison without parole for newsroom rampage that killed 5

A man who killed five people at a newspaper in Maryland was sentenced on Tuesday to more than five life sentences without the possibility of parole. Anne Arundel County Judge Michael Wachs ordered the sentence for Jarrod Ramos, whom a jury previously found criminally responsible for killing Wendi Winters, John McNamera, Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen and Rebecca Smith with a shotgun at the Capital Gazette's office in June 2018.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
3K+
Followers
203
Post
695K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy