This High-End Smart Rower Counts Kevin Hart, Justin Timberlake and Lizzo Among Fans

By Danielle Directo-Meston
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 7 days ago

Hydrow has landed Hart as creative director alongside investors Whitney Cummings, Aaron Rodgers, Travis Kelce and other stars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UHwCd_0c3halIf00
Courtesy of Hydrow
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Tech-savvy home fitness enthusiasts can now add Hydrow to their lineup of Hollywood-approved gym routines. The at-home smart rower has secured nearly $200 million in funding, including from new creative director Kevin Hart alongside starry backers such as Whitney Cummings, Travis Kelce, Lizzo, Aaron Rodgers and Justin Timberlake.

Hart was appointed to his title last October after becoming an early adopter of the high-end workout gear company, which was founded by former U.S. national team rowing coach Bruce Smith. In a release, the actor and Celebrity Game Face executive producer explains that he “invested in Hydrow because pound for pound, there’s no better workout out there than rowing … I truly believe in this machine’s potential to change people’s lives. You’re getting so much more than a workout each time you strap in. You’re shifting your mindset, and that’s a powerful thing.”

Priced at $2,145, the state-of-the-art connected rower — oft dubbed “the Peloton for rowing” — mimics the experience of the water workout via “an algorithm-based, patented electromagnetic and computer-controlled drag mechanism,” which provides full-body workouts that engage up to 86 percent of users’ muscles, compared to 44 percent of muscles used during cycling and running, says the brand. Membership is required to activate the rower, and costs $38 per month or $456 annually.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xmpb4_0c3halIf00

Hydrow Rower (reg. $2,295) $2,145

Hydrow’s content platform lets users step into a virtual boating experience with live and on-demand classes led by record-breaking Paralympian rower Dani Hansen and Olympic rower Aquil Abdullah (who are both among Hart’s favorite instructors), among other leading athletes. The rowing workouts were filmed on picturesque waterways in Boston, London, Miami and other cities, so users can still enjoy an outdoors-like setting for sweating at home.

Those looking to give their biceps a break can also burn calories with Hydrow’s On the Mat workouts, which include Pilates and strength training. Hydrow’s content library of over 3,000 classes is also accessible via its mobile app, where users can track their workout progress, cheer on other fitness community members and manage multiple profiles in their membership. The company also offers one-on-one coaching sessions for $49 and packages starting at $139.

Fitness enthusiasts without the rower can subscribe to the company’s Digital Basic membership. And to further push rowers to row stronger, Hydrow donates to the nonprofit organization Water.org with every push and pull.

The company is currently offering $150 off until Oct. 3 on rowers and packages, which range from $2,275 to $2,545 and include fitness accessories and health trackers. See more options and shop Hydrow online here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18HCkb_0c3halIf00

1051thebounce.com

Katt Williams addresses Hypothetical ‘Verzuz’ Battle with Kevin Hart

Katt Williams is coming with all the smoke and to be honest, I think he has a reason to talk that talk!!. ‘Verzuz’ has had the internet talking with its many battles in music so much so people are speculating other forms of entertainers entering the proverbial ring. Katt Williams...
MUSIC
jammin1057.com

Kat Williams Is Confident About Potential Comedy Verzuz Battle With Kevin Hart

Kat Williams is more than ready to take on Kevin Hart in a hypothetical Verzuz battle. “I started Verzuz,” Williams said in an interview per REVOLT. “…The first Verzuz ever promoted was Steve Harvey versus Katt Williams. It was the underground Kings of Comedy Verzuz. …So, we don’t need to ask me if I would have any interest in things that I was the originator of. Comedically beefing is my lane.”
CELEBRITIES
93.1 WZAK

Katt Williams Weighs In On Mythical ‘Verzuz’ Against Kevin Hart

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Katt Williams has long mentioned himself as one of the greatest comedians of a generation, if not all-time. Verzuz has evolved as a platform where fans want to see two of their favorite groups or artists square up, it’s also become a place where old issues get settled.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Celebrity Game Face#Paralympian
Boston Business Journal

Lizzo, Timberlake and other celebs invest in Boston rowing company

A bevy of celebrities are investing in Cambridge-based Hydrow, a rowing technology startup aiming to become the Peloton of its sport. Grammy-winning artists Lizzo and Justin Timberlake are among the latest investors to throw in funds. The company has cumulatively raised $200 million, it announced Tuesday. Other previously undisclosed investors include Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and comedians Whitney Cummings and Kevin Hart.
BOSTON, MA
