CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Ty Thompson "cool, calm, collected" in Oregon debut

By Jarrid Denney about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the more noteworthy moments from Mario Cristobal's postgame press conference Saturday came when Oregon's head coach was asked about true freshman quarterback Ty Thompson.

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Oregon MBB Announces 2021-2022 Schedule

EUGENE, Ore. – Oregon will be featured in 17 national broadcasts by either the ESPN family of networks, Fox Sports 1 or CBS during the 2021-22 season, as the Pac-12 announced the league schedule and television selections on Wednesday. Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are on sale now, starting...
EUGENE, OR
On3.com

ScoopDuck Predictions: Oregon vs Stanford

It’s a huge week for the Ducks as they travel to Palo Alto to battle the ‘Furd. Stanford won’t let them just walk in and take a ‘W’ just for showing up. Even though we’ve seen Oregon play very physical against a tough team like Ohio State, they’ll have to do it again this weekend.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
On3.com

2023 No. 3 recruit Sonny Styles adds Oregon Ducks offer

Pickerington (Ohio) Pickerington Central five-star athlete Sonny Styles will be in South Bend, Ind., this weekend to visit Notre Dame. But before he was able to take off for the weekend trip, he added a scholarship offer from the Oregon Ducks on Wednesday. Styles announced the offer early Wednesday morning...
NFL
On3.com

Ole Miss lands 'strong and dynamic' RB in Quinshon Judkins

Pike Road (Ala.) running back Quinshon Judkins was down to three — Auburn, Notre Dame and Ole Miss. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound three-star has committed to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels. Judkins head coach feels his star player will thrive in the Ole Miss offense. “I think Ole Miss...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Casey Thompson, Texas Junior QB: NIL U Player of the Week

Coming off a completely dominant performance over Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon, junior quarterback Casey Thompson had himself a massive day. He wins NIL U Player of the Week. After losing the starting job to start the season, Thompson had the opportunity to lead his team after redshirt freshman quarterback...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Cristobal
On3.com

JUCO DB Marquise Gilbert sets official visit to Auburn

Marquise Gilbert, one of the top junior college defensive backs in the 2022 class, has scheduled an official visit to Auburn. Gilbert, a redshirt freshman at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, will visit Auburn the last weekend of October. Auburn hosts Ole Miss on Oct. 30. “I can’t wait,” Gilbert said....
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Julian Phillips, 2022 elite forward, cuts list to 4

Julian Phillips, a 6-foot-8 power forward tells On3 he is down to four schools – USC, Florida State, Tennessee, and LSU. Phillips has officially visited each of his finalists but does not have a timetable yet for a commitment. He will no longer consider offers from Alabama, Kansas, UCLA, Clemson, Florida, and Virginia.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
On3.com

LA Rams Provide a Blueprint for Kentucky Offense

When Liam Coen left Los Angeles for Lexington, we knew the Rams would serve as inspiration for the Kentucky Wildcats’ playbook. The NFL tape was used periodically throughout the spring. That practice has not been abandoned during the Kentucky football season. Kentucky’s offensive coordinator has remained in constant contact with...
NFL
On3.com

College football quarterback rankings following Week 4

With so many new, young starting quarterbacks leading the nation’s blue bloods, it was difficult to predict preseason who would emerge as the country’s top passers. After four full weeks of college football, it is becoming more clear which quarterbacks are on pace for career seasons. Bryce Young, Alabama: Young...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Michigan offers elite 2024 CB recruit Ellis Robinson IV

Michigan offered New Rochelle (N.Y.) Iona Preparatory School cornerback Ellis Robinson IV on Tuesday. Robinson is an elite recruit in the 2024 class and considered by some to be one of the best players in the cycle. Michigan represents his 15th offer. Ellis Robinson’s first offer came from Penn State...
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

Wan'Dale Robinson added to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

After a stellar start to the season, Wan’Dale Robinson is now in consideration for one of college football’s most prestigious awards. Robinson was added to the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, presented by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club to the most outstanding FBS receiver regardless of position. Any player who catches a pass (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) is eligible for the award.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

3-star offensive tackle Joey Su'a commits to Arkansas

Arkansas still has a ways to go before it finalizes the 2022 recruiting cycle, but the Razorbacks are on the board again in 2023. Bentonville (Ark.) three-star offensive tackle Joey Su’a became the programs third commitment in next year’s class, announcing his decision on Twitter. The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Su’a had...
ARKANSAS STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
869K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy