Three key questions for Georgia ahead of Vanderbilt

Athens, Ga. is about a 5-hour drive or so to Nashville, but each year Georgia takes on Vanderbilt on the road, plenty of Bulldogs fans make the trip up. Dawgs fans took over Vanderbilt Stadium in 2019, and Kirby Smart and his team will be hoping for the same this time around as they travel to face the Commodores. Georgia will be heavily favored in this one and will look to feed off the visiting fans in hopes of improving to a 4-0 record ahead of a tough stretch of games in October. But the staff’s message almost certainly has cautioned against looking past a team that has nothing to lose against one of the top teams in the country.

