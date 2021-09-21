Quick Bites | Family meals added at 1440 Multiversity

1440 Multiversity (800 Bethany Drive, 844-544-1440, 1440.org) recently introduced “Sunday Family Meals” which are breakfast or lunch plus a nutrition class that aligns with the venue’s ‘food as medicine philosophy.’ You must be 18 years old to attend. Cost is $35 per person for breakfast or lunch; register online at 1440.org. Attendees can also purchase a take-home limited edition Larder Bag as an add-on for $29. 1440 says these were created by “…the 1440 Culinary Team to preserve food and prevent waste.” The bags include one freshly baked loaf of bread plus rotating house-made pantry treats such as infused oil, miso, pasta, sauces and/or ferments “…which were imagined, prepared and nurtured during the early stages of the pandemic.” Upcoming dates range from Oct. 3-Dec. 19. Breakfast is 8-9:30 a.m. followed by a 9:30-10:30 nutrition class. Lunch is noon to 1:30 p.m. preceded by an 11 a.m. to noon class.