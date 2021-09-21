CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

Quick Bites | Family meals added at 1440 Multiversity

By Tara Fatemi Walker
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article1440 Multiversity (800 Bethany Drive, 844-544-1440, 1440.org) recently introduced “Sunday Family Meals” which are breakfast or lunch plus a nutrition class that aligns with the venue’s ‘food as medicine philosophy.’ You must be 18 years old to attend. Cost is $35 per person for breakfast or lunch; register online at 1440.org. Attendees can also purchase a take-home limited edition Larder Bag as an add-on for $29. 1440 says these were created by “…the 1440 Culinary Team to preserve food and prevent waste.” The bags include one freshly baked loaf of bread plus rotating house-made pantry treats such as infused oil, miso, pasta, sauces and/or ferments “…which were imagined, prepared and nurtured during the early stages of the pandemic.” Upcoming dates range from Oct. 3-Dec. 19. Breakfast is 8-9:30 a.m. followed by a 9:30-10:30 nutrition class. Lunch is noon to 1:30 p.m. preceded by an 11 a.m. to noon class.

www.santacruzsentinel.com

Comments / 0

 

Lifestyle
CBS News

YouTube tackles misinformation — will take down videos linking vaccines to cancer, autism

YouTube is tightening its policies on vaccine videos in an effort to fight misinformation and conspiracy theories. The video-sharing platform announced a ban on misinformation around any vaccines approved by the World Health Organization or local health authorities that are currently being administered. YouTube defines as "misinformation" any content that claims approved vaccines "cause chronic health effects, claims that vaccines do not reduce transmission or contraction of disease, or contains misinformation on the substances contained in vaccines," according to a blog post Wednesday.
TV & VIDEOS
NBC News

Senate reaches deal to avoid government shutdown, Schumer announces

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that senators have reached a deal on a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown. "We are ready to move forward," Schumer said on the Senate floor. "We have an agreement on.. the continuing resolution, to prevent a government shutdown and we should be voting on that tomorrow morning," Schumer said on the Senate floor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
