Tulare County, CA

Tulare County man sentenced for sexually molesting six children over nearly 30-year span

Fresno Bee
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 69-year-old Visalia man was sentenced Monday in Tulare County Superior Court to 25-years-to-life for molesting six victims multiple times over the course of nearly 30 years. Dennis Saenz Moreno pleaded no contest July 21 to two counts of sexual penetration of a child 10 years old or younger and four counts of lewd acts upon a child under the age of 14. All of the crimes involved substantial sexual conduct and each of the counts is a felony and considered strike offenses, according to a news release from the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

