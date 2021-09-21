Saints' Caesars Superdome structurally OK after roof catches fire

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
The New Orleans Saints finally caught a break as it pertains to their full-time home.

Reports surfaced earlier on Tuesday that the Saints' Caesars Superdome had its roof catch fire during the afternoon. According to WDSU, one person suffered burns to the face and arms and was taken to a local medical facility for treatment, but it's believed the building is structurally fine and should be able to host New Orleans' home game against the New York Giants on Oct. 3.

It's thought the fire was accidental and caused by work being completed on the roof.

ASM Global, which manages the Superdome, released a statement shared by the Saints:

"This afternoon a fire occurred on the exterior of the Caesars Superdome in the gutter tub of the roof. NOFD and venue first responders were dispatched immediately and extinguished the fire. Upon further investigation it appears that a pressure washer being used to clean the roof caught fire. Damage is still being assessed."

The Saints have been displaced because of issues linked with Hurricane Ida all season and play at the New England Patriots this coming Sunday. Per NOLA.com, the Saints are continuing to operate out of Dallas but hope to return to New Orleans following their Week 3 matchup.

Yardbarker

Yardbarker

