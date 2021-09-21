CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS/Liga MX Leagues Cup expansion provides more soccer rights, which will also be available in 2023

By Andrew Bucholtz
Awful Announcing
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday’s announced expansion of the Leagues Cup to include all MLS and Liga MX teams provides an interesting new set of TV rights. The tournament began in 2019 with eight teams, then was supposed to go to 16 teams in 2020, but was cancelled that year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s an eight-team tournament this year (as seen above). But Tuesday saw the announcement that it’s going to all teams from both leagues in 2023 (a total of 47: 29 from MLS, 18 from Liga MX). And, while the current U.S. broadcasting rights are with ESPN and Univision/TUDN through 2022, Jeff Carlisle of ESPN notes that the Leagues Cup’ U.S. rights will be up in 2023, the same time as the MLS rights are up, and they could be bundled with the MLS rights or sold separately:

awfulannouncing.com

