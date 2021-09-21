CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redistricting Commission Scales Back Original Plan For Counting Inmates

cbslocal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Legislative Redistricting Commission voted on Tuesday to scale back a proposal that it adopted last August. It’s all about where prisoners live for purposes of redistricting. Where 37,000 state prisoners are counted for purposes of redrawing state House and Senate districts has become a hot political...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

