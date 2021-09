All’s fair in love and war, but money, it seems, demands a special kind of justice. The Hancock County Commissioners have kicked over a hornets’ nest with their proposal to use some of the $10.6 million the county was awarded under the federal American Rescue Plan to provide hazard pay to first responders and other employees who worked through the pandemic. Some local municipal officials, including Ellsworth’s city manager and Bucksport’s town manager, have objected on the grounds of fairness: The municipalities will not receive enough money to thus compensate their own dedicated frontline workers.

12 DAYS AGO