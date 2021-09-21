CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tagovailoa, Terrapins had poise tested in win over Illinois

wcn247.com
 7 days ago

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Despite a second half full of mistakes, Maryland prevailed in its Big Ten football opener at Illinois last week. The Terrapins seem to be making strides in coach Michael Locksley’s third season. Last week’s game showed how vulnerable Maryland is when turnovers and penalties start to mount. But it also showed how smoothly quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and his receivers can operate if the Terps avoid those mistakes. Tagovailoa has completed 75.5% of his passes this season — without an interception. Dontay Demus leads the Big Ten with 113 yards receiving per game.

www.wcn247.com

