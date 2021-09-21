CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Teichmann beats Kerber to advance at Ostrava Open

 7 days ago

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Unseeded Jil Teichmann of Switzerland upset sixth-seeded Angelique Kerber of Germany 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the second round of the Ostrava Open. Three-time Grand Slam champion Kerber struggled with her serve, dropping it three times in each set in the first meeting between the two players on the circuit. Teichmann will play Alison Riske of the United States or Fiona Ferro of France in the next round.

