Teichmann beats Kerber to advance at Ostrava Open

US Open champion Emma Raducanu will make her return to the tennis tour at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells next week.The 18-year-old had been mulling over where to make her first appearance since her stunning New York victory and news came on Tuesday evening that she has been given a wild card into the prestigious event.The California tournament, which begins next Wednesday and is one of the biggest on the WTA Tour, is normally held in March but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.A desert debut you won't want to miss.See you in #TennisParadise, @EmmaRaducanu 🌴 pic.twitter.com/NFHSwGaBfa—...

TENNIS ・ 23 HOURS AGO