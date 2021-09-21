Browns place Jarvis Landry (knee) on IR
The Cleveland Browns placed wide receiver Jarvis Landry on injured reserve with a knee injury. Landry injured his knee on the second offensive play of the Browns' Week 2 win over the Houston Texans. He has never missed a game due to injury since entering the league in 2014, but the veteran wideout will now be forced to sit out until at least Week 6. Odell Beckham Jr. (knee) reportedly could make his season debut on Sunday against the Chicago Bears, or else the Browns will likely be left with Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz, and Rashard Higgins in three-wide sets.www.numberfire.com
