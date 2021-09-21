CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns place Jarvis Landry (knee) on IR

By Josh Levinson
 7 days ago

The Cleveland Browns placed wide receiver Jarvis Landry on injured reserve with a knee injury. Landry injured his knee on the second offensive play of the Browns' Week 2 win over the Houston Texans. He has never missed a game due to injury since entering the league in 2014, but the veteran wideout will now be forced to sit out until at least Week 6. Odell Beckham Jr. (knee) reportedly could make his season debut on Sunday against the Chicago Bears, or else the Browns will likely be left with Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz, and Rashard Higgins in three-wide sets.

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Odell Beckham News

Just last week, the Cleveland Browns waited until warm-ups before the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs to make a decision on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver didn’t suit up for the game and watched from the sideline as the Browns fell to the Chiefs. Before Cleveland’s game against the Houston Texans, the Browns aren’t waiting that long.
NFL
WKYC

Browns WR Jarvis Landry suffers knee injury in team's win over Texans

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. While quarterback Baker Mayfield was able to return after suffering an apparent shoulder injury vs. the Houston Texans on Sunday, another key member of the Cleveland Browns' offense missed most of the game, as wide receiver Jarvis Landry hurt his knee in the first quarter of the Browns' Week 2 matchup.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Justin Fields’ dismal 1st start included 9 sacks and 6 completions. Can the Chicago Bears rookie work his way out of the ‘dark space’?

As Justin Fields stood in a cramped media room underneath FirstEnergy Stadium after his first NFL start, the Chicago Bears rookie quarterback began to get goosebumps. And not the good kind. “The way I feel right now, I’m not used to this,” he said. “I don’t like feeling like this. … Literally while I’m saying this, I’m getting goosebumps because I just don’t like feeling like this. So I’m just ...
NFL
erienewsnow.com

Browns' WR Landry has Knee Sprain, Could Miss Multiple Games

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry could miss multiple games after spraining his knee in Sunday's win over Houston. Landry hurt his medial collateral ligament while being tackled at the end of a 9-yard completion on Cleveland's second offensive play. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Landry will be "week to week" but provided no other specifics on a timeline for his return. Stefanski did not rule Landry out for this week's game against Chicago, but it's unlikely he'll be back quickly from this type of injury. If Landry has to go on injured reserve, he'll have to miss a minimum of three games.
NFL
kion546.com

Browns’ Landry ‘week to week’ with knee sprain; OBJ close

NFL
Morning Journal

Demetric Felton comes through for Browns after injury sidelines Jarvis Landry

Demetric Felton answered the call for the Browns in their home opener Sept. 19 like a volunteer fireman jumping off his couch to respond to a four-alarm blaze. The Browns prepared for the Texans all week knowing Odell Beckham Jr. would not play in the game. Head coach Kevin Stefanski announced the decision on Sept. 15 so the other receivers would get the bulk of practice time.
NFL
bleachernation.com

Bears Might Catch a Break this Sunday: WRs Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. Both Dealing with Injuries (UPDATE: Landry to IR)

On Sunday, Sean Desai’s secondary put on a show in the Bears victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field, but they’ll have another big test this week when they visit the Browns in Cleveland. HOWEVA, the Bears might catch a bit of a break before the game even starts, with the health of WRs Jarvis Landy and Odell Beckham Jr. still up in the air.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Highlights of new Chiefs WR Josh Gordon

The Kansas City Chiefs have a new wide receiver after Josh Gordon passed his physical and officially signed with the team on Tuesday. Gordon was originally a supplemental draft pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2012 NFL draft. After leading the NFL in receiving in 2013 he looked like a star in the making, but his career quickly turned into a PSA about wasted talent. He missed 100’s of snaps due to suspensions, mostly under the NFL’s policy pertaining to substance abuse.
NFL

