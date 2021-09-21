CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Kevin Whelan Of The Wrens Releases New Song “Queens” Announces New Aeon Station Album Via Sub Pop

By Casey Melnick
mxdwn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger and multi-instrumentalist Kevin Whelan has shared the first song from his upcoming album Observatory that is scheduled to drop December 10 via Sub Pop. Released under his newly created project, Aeon Station, “Queens” is a hypnotic rock song that features an explosive chorus, ripping guitars and ethereal vocal lines.

music.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Halsey Talks Leading Fans on an AR Treasure Hunt Set to New Song 'Darling'

The pop star teamed with Verizon & FriendsWithYou to create the H1DD3N immersive experience. Halsey has helped curate a first-of-its-kind treasure hunt in the metaverse in partnership with Verizon and FriendsWithYou. Starting Saturday, the Grammy-nominated singer will launch the H1DD3N immersive installation, an ever-growing augmented-reality-powered treasure hunt that will admit...
CELL PHONES
horrornews.net

FURZE release video for “BLACK PSYCH TORMENTOR”; New album announcement!

As usual since 2000 – FURZE returns after 3 years of silence! Now with a debut video/single, mini-LP and a full-length CD! Furze still writes inspired primitive black metal fuelled with some occult transitions from the depths of the psyche. Little necro prog thrashin’ around as well. Taking the genre further in their own strange way, as they say, still keeping it oldie; having always had a fancy for the analog recording days. The new way of black metal which still wears its ol’ rotten clothes(production) you might say! The search for individual ways goes on with confidence!
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
x1065.com

WALK THE MOON drop two new songs, announce release date for new album 'HEIGHTS'

WALK THE MOON is bringing New Wave back with their new song "Fire in Your House," one of two fresh tracks that the band released Friday. The song and its video feature the late, legendary South African musician Johnny Clegg and his son, Jesse Clegg, both of whom co-wrote the track. The recording of "Fire in Your House" was Clegg's last before he died in June of 2019.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Behemoth Announce New Live Album In Absentia Dei For December 2021 Release

The Polish extreme metal band Behemoth has announced a new live album In Absentia Dei, which is set to release on December 17. The group originally live-streamed the electric show in an abandoned church last year and are now set to release that performance as both a live album and a video this December.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Whelan
metalinjection

CYNIC Streams Beautiful New Song "Mythical Serpents", Announces New Album

Cynic has returned to us all with a new album called Ascension Codes due out November 26. The band is now streaming "Mythical Serpents", which is six-plus minutes of pure progressive bliss. "I invite you to sit back, close your eyes, and listen to 'Mythical Serpents' as a fully realized...
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Aeon Station – “Queens”

It’s been 18 years since New Jersey indie rockers the Wrens released their dejectedly soaring late-career masterpiece The Meadowlands, and for most of that time, they’ve been talking about following it up with one last LP. Wrens mouthpiece Charles Bissell’s endless tinkering and false promises on that front have turned the album into a Chinese Democracy situation, yet no matter how rightfully skeptical any of us may be, that new Wrens album remains a holy grail for fans.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Jason Isbell Announces Official Release Date For New Album Georgia Blue, Shares Cover Of R.E.M’s “Driver 8”

Jason Isbell had promised a covers album last year dedicated to the state of Georgia who helped win the presidential election in 2020. The covers album, Georgia Blue, will feature contributions from Julien Baker, Brandi Carlile and more and it has just been announced that its official release date is October 15. The album is being released via Southeastern, and has an impressive lineup. The cover album’s official tracklist has also been released, and includes collaborations with plus collaborations with Béla Fleck, Steve Gorman, Peter Levin, Amanda Shires, Brittney Spencer, Chris Thile, Sadler Vaden, Adia Victoria and John Paul White, which will be covering the likes of R.E.M., Drivn’ N’ Cryin’, James Brown, Cat Power, Precious Bryant, Otis Redding, the Black Crowes, Indigo Girls, Now It’s Overhead, Gladys Knight & the Pips, the Allman Brothers Band, and Vic Chesnutt.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Ouri Announces Debut Album, Shares Two New Songs: Listen

Ouri, the Montreal-based musician who recently collaborated with Helena Deland as Hildegard, has announced her debut solo album. Frame of a Fauna is out October 22. It features two new songs that have been shared today: “Chains” and “High & Choking Pt. 1.” The former arrives with a new video co-directed by Derek Branscombe and Ouri. Watch it below.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sub Pop#Aeon Station#Abba#American#The New York Times#Observatory
uncrazed.com

Snail Mail Announces New Album

Snail Mail took to her Instagram to announce the release of a new album and a new worldwide tour. Snail Mail has also released a new song , being the first release in three years. About releasing a new single, she added:. ”Here’s a new song! Been a very long...
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Makthaverskan Announce New Album, Share New Song “This Time”

Swedish post-punk band Makthaverskan have announced the release of their fourth studio album, För Allting, which will be out on November 12 via Run For Cover. They have subsequently shared the album’s lead single, “This Time.” Check it out below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art. För Allting...
ROCK MUSIC
shorefire.com

Waylon Payne Announces 'The Lost Act,' Three New Songs Following His Critically-Acclaimed 2020 Album, Available October 15th

Today, outlaw country troubadour Waylon Payne announces 'The Lost Act,' three new songs and the follow up chapter to his critically acclaimed ‘Blue Eyes, The Harlot, The Queer, The Pusher & Me’ album. The full album took listeners on a silver screen-worthy journey through Payne’s turbulent and triumphant life battling and overcoming family abandonment, abuse, drug addiction and more, and Payne continues the journey with 'The Lost Act.'
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Frank Turner announces album details, releases song and tour dates

Frank Turner has announced details for his upcoming album FTHC. The album will be out February 11 via Xtra Mile Recordings/Polydor and has 14 songs. He has also released a new song called "Haven't Been Doing So Well" along with UK tour dates for 2022. Pet Needs and Truckstop Honeymoon will be playing support on all dates and Snuff will be joining them in London. Frank Turner will be touring the US this fall and last released No Man’s Land in 2019. Check out the song, tracklist and tour dates below.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Punknews.org

A Vulture Wake release new demo song

A Vulture Wake have released a new demo song called "Lost Cause of the Year". The song is available digitally and the proceeds will be donated to Punk Rock Saves Lives. The song will also be appearing on their new album that according to a post on their Instagram page, they "are recording next month". A Vulture Wake released The Appropriate Level of Outrage in 2018. Check out the song below.
MUSIC
bctv.org

Album Review: New Music and Big Pop – Another Michael

The Philadelphia indie trio combines somber songwriting with pleasant melodies to create an ethereal listen, but have some issues with getting the record going. The Content – Another Michael writes songs about very important life moments, but the singer makes them feel like the listener is the one experiencing them. A lot of the songs sound watery, like you’re looking out onto an oncoming storm, with melancholic and low-key vocals that sound like you’re having a private conversation with the band. These songs were recorded in a dream-like state. On New Music, the lead singer is singing about not having heard a song before and he makes it sound like one of the most important life events with a girl. While he’s singing about the girl, listeners can easily put themselves in his place.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sub Pop Records

Bria releases Cuntry Covers Vol.1 worldwide via Sub Pop

Bria’s Cuntry Covers Vol. 1, the debut six-song EP of classic country covers, is available on all DSPs today, and on CD/LP/CS on December 10th worldwide through Sub Pop. “It’s an other-worldly take on the Karen Dalton standard…” [“Green Rocky Road”] - Clash. “Where Dalton’s original is quite lo-fi and...
MUSIC
Punknews.org

The Cutthroat Brothers and Mike Watt announce new album, release video

The Cutthroat Brothers and Mike Watt have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Devil in Berlin and will be out December 3 via Hound Gawd Records. They have also released a video for their song "Devil In Berlin". The video features Berlin based burlesque group the Velvet Creepers and was directed by Fruit Salat Films. The Cutthroat Brothers and Mike Watt released The King is Dead earlier this year. Check out the video and tracklist below.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy