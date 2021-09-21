Wednesday’s Redistricting Committee In Dover To Be Live-Streamed

This past June, when Chris Sununu signed into law the first abortion ban in modern New Hampshire history, people across our state knew that this was just the beginning of what would be a long and relentless attack on reproductive rights by Sununu and New Hampshire Republicans. This is true now more than ever after the Supreme Court’s decision to render Roe v. Wade virtually meaningless in Texas, opening the door for Sununu and New Hampshire Republicans to continue their attacks on reproductive rights and health care services. That’s why we must hold Sununu accountable for his anti-choice record and call on the legislature to repeal Sununu’s abortion ban, which opens doctors up to felony penalties, makes no exceptions for rape, incest, or fatal fetal anomaly, and requires mandatory ultrasounds.

POLITICS ・ 19 HOURS AGO