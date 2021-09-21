CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dover, NH

Wednesday’s Redistricting Committee In Dover To Be Live-Streamed

By PAULA TRACY, InDepthNH.org
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DOVER – Special committees in the state Senate and House on redistricting will be meeting Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Strafford County Courthouse, but people can also watch from the comfort of their homes. A live access link will be available at Special Committee on Redistricting – Community Input...

indepthnh.org

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Public Input Sessions on Redistricting in Grafton, Hillsborough Counties This Week

NORTH HAVERHILL – Members of the Special Committee on Redistricting are headed to the Grafton County Superior Courthouse Tuesday at 6 p.m. for a public listening session on state redistricting with another to be held in Manchester on Thursday. This is the county’s opportunity to tell lawmakers what the political...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

‘Medical Freedom’ Protesters Plan March Before Executive Council Meeting

CONCORD – Protesters will greet Executive Councilors Wednesday in Manchester to oppose a tabled item related to accepting two contracts to hire 13 new temporary full-time positions to manage immunizations in the state through June 2023. It is part of a statewide pushback against the Biden Administration’s orders to require...
MANCHESTER, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Op-Ed: The Legislature Must Repeal Governor Sununu’s Abortion Ban

This past June, when Chris Sununu signed into law the first abortion ban in modern New Hampshire history, people across our state knew that this was just the beginning of what would be a long and relentless attack on reproductive rights by Sununu and New Hampshire Republicans. This is true now more than ever after the Supreme Court’s decision to render Roe v. Wade virtually meaningless in Texas, opening the door for Sununu and New Hampshire Republicans to continue their attacks on reproductive rights and health care services. That’s why we must hold Sununu accountable for his anti-choice record and call on the legislature to repeal Sununu’s abortion ban, which opens doctors up to felony penalties, makes no exceptions for rape, incest, or fatal fetal anomaly, and requires mandatory ultrasounds.
POLITICS
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Sununu Applauds Ruling Backing Decision To End Federal Unemployment Early; Appeal Possible

CONCORD – Gov. Chris Sununu applauded a court ruling Monday that dismissed a citizens lawsuit against his administration over what they called a premature cut-off of federal unemployment assistance benefits in the pandemic. The plaintiffs said Sununu is leaving millions of dollars of federal money on the table for needy...
CONCORD, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, NH
Dover, NH
Government
City
Strafford, NH
City
Dover, NH
Strafford County, NH
Government
County
Strafford County, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Two New Hampshire Schools Receive National Blue Ribbon Status

CONCORD, NH —The New Hampshire Department of Education is pleased to announce that two New Hampshire schools have been awarded as 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Grantham Village School in Grantham and Memorial Elementary School in Bedford were named to this coveted list of schools being recognized for their exemplary high performance in academics.
CONCORD, NH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Lynn
Person
Donna Soucy
Person
Marjorie Smith
Person
Bob Ross
Person
Sharon Carson
Person
Lucy Weber
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

House Dems Call For More Public Hearings After Redistricting Maps Drawn

CONCORD – On Wednesday, the Special Committee on Redistricting traveled to Strafford County to receive public testimony. In response to the testimony heard, Deputy House Democratic Leader and Ranking Member on the Special Committee on Redistricting and House Election Law Committee, Rep. David Cote (D-Nashua) released the following statement:. “As...
STRAFFORD COUNTY, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Redistricting Committee#Senate#House#Census#Israel Piedra#Republicans Chair
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

DHHS: 3 New COVID-19 Deaths, 147 Hospitalized Friday

On Friday, September 24, 2021, DHHS announced 625 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Thursday, September 23. Today’s results include 306 people who tested positive by PCR test and 319 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 115 new cases from Wednesday, September 22 (63 by PCR test and 52 by antigen test) for a new total of 419. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 3,852 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Lawmakers Take Aim at Vaccines and Face Masks

CONCORD — Several House committees will be busy next session as Representatives have requested Legislative Services to draft at least 64 requests bills dealing with COVID-19 vaccines or face masks. Vaccination mandates and requiring face masks, particularly in public schools, have been controversial lately. President Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

LCHIP’s Executive Director Dijit Taylor To Retire

The Board of Directors of the Land and Community Heritage Investment Program announces that LCHIP Executive Director Dijit Taylor intends to retire at the end of 2021. “It has been my honor and pleasure to serve as Executive Director for the past eleven years,” Taylor said. “LCHIP represents a true New Hampshire success story. As we like to say, ‘LCHIP saves what people love about New Hampshire’.”
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

DHHS Reports 3 New COVID-19 Deaths, 142 Hospitalized Thursday

On Thursday, September 23, 2021, DHHS announced 304 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Wednesday, September 22. Today’s results include 243 people who tested positive by PCR test and 61 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 93 new cases from Tuesday, September 21 (49 by PCR test and 44 by antigen test) for a new total of 379. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 3,983 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

DHHS: 1,030 COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death Friday, Saturday, Sunday

On Monday, September 20, 2021, DHHS announced 186 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, September 19. Today’s results include 150 people who tested positive by PCR test and 36 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 435 cases from Friday, September 17 (349 by PCR and 86 by antigen test), and 409 cases from Saturday, September 18 (311 by PCR and 98 by antigen test). Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 3,769 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Family Planning Contracts for Abortion Providers Voted Down Along Party Lines

NASHUA – New Hampshire’s Executive Council voted 4-1 on Wednesday to reject family planning contracts with three reproductive health providers across the state that also provide abortion care with separate funding – Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, Lovering Health center, and Equality Health Center. According to Planned Parenthood New...
NASHUA, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Barrington, NH
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.

 http://indepthnh.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy