CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mariners: Previewing the Rest of the 4-Game Set with the Athletics

By Connor Tweet
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seattle Mariners are coming off of a well-timed victory over the Oakland Athletics on Monday night, a 4-2 triumph that moved the Mariners up to only three games back of the second American League Wild Card spot. The win occurred in classic 2021 Mariners style: RBIs from Ty France and Kyle Seager to put the team up early, a strong seven innings from starter Tyler Anderson, and a lockdown performance from star closer Paul Sewald to seal it.

sodomojo.com

Comments / 0

Related
elisportsnetwork.com

Tyler Anderson racks up seven K’s over seven innings for Mariners in 4-2 win over Athletics

Seattle Mariners pitcher Tyler Anderson struck out seven batters and gave up just one run over seven innings in the Seattle Mariners’ 4-2 win over the Oakland Athletics. Marwin Gonzalez homered and drove in five, including a grand slam, as the Houston Astros blanked the Los Angeles Angels, 10-0. Framber Valdez pitched seven scoreless innings in the victory. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners vs. Athletics tonight is basically a playoff game, plus other best bets for Wednesday

The last few weeks of the MLB season always feel like a chore. Even with some very interesting wild card battles going on, I've long reached the point where I'm just ready for the playoffs to begin. Yes, some of that is due in large part to my Chicago White Sox having the division wrapped up for over a month, but this is how I feel every September, regardless of where the White Sox are.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Sewald
Person
Kyle Seager
Person
Seal
Person
Marco Gonzales
Person
Ty France
Person
Yusei Kikuchi
Person
Chris Flexen
FOX Sports

Bassitt returns but Mariners beat A's 6-5 for 4-game sweep

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Chris Bassitt pitched three scoreless innings less than a month after surgery to repair facial fractures, but the Seattle Mariners rallied against Oakland's bullpen for a 6-5 victory Thursday and a four-game sweep that damaged the Athletics' wild-card hopes. Seattle matched its season high with its...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Seattle Mariners#The Oakland Athletics#The American League#The Kansas City Royals#Flexen#Era
chatsports.com

Game #157: A’s walloped by Mariners 13-4

The Oakland A’s scored the first three runs on Monday! But then they went on to allow 13 after that. The A’s lost to the Seattle Mariners yet again, this time by a 13-4 blowout in the opener of a series at T-Mobile Park. That same 13-4 margin also represents Seattle’s record against Oakland in 17 meetings this season.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
MLB
FanSided

Shohei Ohtani ties Sammy Sosa for dubious MLB record

After getting his 45th home run in a 10-5 loss to the Houston Astros last night, Shohei Ohtani joins Sammy Sosa for an unfavorable record. All season long, the Los Angeles Angels superstar hitter and pitcher, Shohei Ohtani, has amazed fans and baseball pundits alike with his awestriking home runs and dazzling pitching.
MLB
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco Giants clinch playoff spot

He San Francisco Giants became the first major league team to clinch a playoff spot this season, hitting four home runs to beat the San Diego Padres 9-1 on Monday night for their season-high eighth consecutive victory. James Torrez reports.
MLB
FanSided

Nolan Arenado expresses “love” for St. Louis Cardinals

Once again, Nolan Arenado expressed his love for the St. Louis Cardinals. There are no indications that Nolan Arenado will opt out of his contract after the 2021 season. But the question of whether he will do so following after the 2022 season looms as a realistic possibility if the St. Louis Cardinals are not contending for a World Series.
MLB
FanSided

FanSided

152K+
Followers
344K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy