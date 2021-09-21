Happy Birthday Leonard Cohen: Performing With Judy Collins On ‘Soundstage’ In 1976

Leonard Cohen is dead, and we love our dead rock stars. Without the inconvenient fact of their living, breathing existence getting in the way of their apotheosis, we can carry the best bits into myth and discard the rest. John Lennon’s place in the pantheon, for instance, is secure as the benevolent, half-smiling face who wrote “Imagine”—never mind that his best work came when he was excoriating himself for being the asshole he, by most accounts, was. Likewise, there’s a risk of memorializing Cohen as the sage who wrote “there is a crack in everything/that’s how the light gets in,” reducing his legacy to his most inspiring quotes and most widely licensed songs at the expense of the complexity that made his work so interesting in the first place. “Hallelujah” is already one of the most misinterpreted songs of all time, and without the man himself as an anchor, it’s easy to let the meaning of his music drift away.

