Happy Birthday Leonard Cohen: Performing With Judy Collins On ‘Soundstage’ In 1976
Leonard Cohen was born in Westmount, Quebec, Canada on this date in 1934. The acclaimed singer-songwriter and poet sadly died on November 7, 2016 at the age of 82. A poet at heart, Cohen was one of the greatest singer-songwriters of all time. While he felt like he couldn't sing as he looked to a career in music, his baritone voice had a "mesmerizing" quality as longtime friend and collaborator Judy Collins described it. Cohen's creative relationship with Collins was a symbiotic one that blossomed in the mid-1960s.
