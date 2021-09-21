CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Happy Birthday Leonard Cohen: Performing With Judy Collins On ‘Soundstage’ In 1976

JamBase
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeonard Cohen was born in Westmount, Quebec, Canada on this date in 1934. The acclaimed singer-songwriter and poet sadly died on November 7, 2016 at the age of 82. A poet at heart, Cohen was one of the greatest singer-songwriters of all time. While he felt like he couldn’t sing as he looked to a career in music, his baritone voice had a “mesmerizing” quality as longtime friend and collaborator Judy Collins described it. Cohen’s creative relationship with Collins was a symbiotic one that blossomed in the mid-1960s.

www.jambase.com

Comments / 0

Related
moviesinfocus.com

The Great Leonard Cohen

The great Leonard Cohen was a novelist, poet, actor, artist, singer, songwriter and a gentleman. He created a body of work that that will be forever cherished and prized amongst those who admire him. Cohen had a respectability that few could match and I imagine that even kings, queens and lauded academics would have bowed to his stately gravitas and intelligence. He emanated the aura of knowing everything – even though his tremendous modesty meant he would be the first to tell you that he did not.
MUSIC
vineyardgazette.com

Happy Birthday, Mr. Loaf

It’s nearing the end of September. As I look at the calendar on the side of our refrigerator, the datebook wedged in my memory reminds me of a few friends and family members whose birthdays fall on these early fall days. There are also a few famous ones: T. S. Eliot and George Gershwin on the 26th and Meat Loaf on the 27th.
FOOD & DRINKS
JamBase

Bob Marley Performs Final Concert On This Date In 1980

On September 23, 1980, Bob Marley held a show in Pittsburgh at what was then known as The Stanley Theatre as part of the Uprising Tour in support of the album of the same name. The concert with his band The Wailers, held at the venue currently called The Benedum Center for the Performing Arts 36 years ago today, turned out to be the last scheduled public concert performed by the reggae legend.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Judy Collins
Person
Leonard Cohen
Cape Gazette

Good Shot Judy to perform at Milton Theatre Oct. 3

Good Shot Judy, a big-amp jazz group based in Williamsburg, Va., will put on a show at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 3, at the Milton Theatre. Good Shot Judy specializes in delivering top-notch vocal jazz and re-creating the classic nightclub entertainment feel of Las Vegas in its prime. Audiences will enjoy real glitz-and-glamor entertainment from an era that overflowed with great singers, performers and songs. Also offering a large repertoire of swingin’ big band hits, Good Shot Judy is equally adept at delivering soulful ballads and cocktail music.
MILTON, DE
48hills.org

‘Experience Leonard Cohen’ offers more than crusty hallelujahs

Leonard Cohen is dead, and we love our dead rock stars. Without the inconvenient fact of their living, breathing existence getting in the way of their apotheosis, we can carry the best bits into myth and discard the rest. John Lennon’s place in the pantheon, for instance, is secure as the benevolent, half-smiling face who wrote “Imagine”—never mind that his best work came when he was excoriating himself for being the asshole he, by most accounts, was. Likewise, there’s a risk of memorializing Cohen as the sage who wrote “there is a crack in everything/that’s how the light gets in,” reducing his legacy to his most inspiring quotes and most widely licensed songs at the expense of the complexity that made his work so interesting in the first place. “Hallelujah” is already one of the most misinterpreted songs of all time, and without the man himself as an anchor, it’s easy to let the meaning of his music drift away.
ENTERTAINMENT
97.9 The Beat

Happy Birthday: A Look Into The Legacy Of Ray Charles

“I don’t think any of us really knows why we’re here. But I think we’re supposed to believe we’re here for a purpose.” — Ray Charles. Today, September 23, is the day of the incomparable Ray Charles’ (pictured) birth 91 years ago, the above quote still resonates with me as powerfully as it did when I first heard it at the opening of The Ray Charles Memorial Library in 2010.
CELEBRITIES
JamBase

Eddie Vedder Performs With All-Star Band At Ohana Festival

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder performed a headlining set backed by an all-star band at last night’s Ohana Festival. Vedder was joined at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, Calfornia by Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, former RHCP/current Pearl Jam touring guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, The Who touring bassist Pino Palladino, guitarist/vocalist Glen Hansard and guitarist Andrew Watt.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soundstage#Happy Birthday#The Stormy Clovers#Columbia Records
JamBase

Grateful Dead Joined By Many Guests At Rainforest Benefit On This Date In 1988

In September 1988, the Grateful Dead brought an unprecedented nine-show run at Madison Square Garden in New York City to a close with one of the more unusual performances in the band’s history. The September 24, 1988 show was a benefit to save the world’s tropical rain forest with proceeds donated to Greenpeace, Cultural Survival and the Rainforest Action Network. Jerry Garcia & Co. were joined by a number of special guests you wouldn’t expect the Dead to team with, and the show included four covers that were debuted that night and then never performed again.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind The Song: “Democracy” by Leonard Cohen

Leonard Cohen’s songwriting could seem effortless, line falling after line with an inevitability that made it seem as if the words were handed down to him from some sage, sly muse that only he could access. In reality, some of his finest works took years of toil and struggle, adding and pruning, until they took on their final form. “Democracy,” one of Cohen’s missives on the state of the world from The Future (1992), was one such song.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Leonard Cohen goes to the doctor: Ian Cook’s best photograph

In 1979 Leonard Cohen was in London for a few days on a European tour and I had been assigned to photograph him by the US magazine People. I arrived at the Dorchester Hotel and was shown up to his room. He announced that he had picked up some sort of larynx infection on the plane and that he might not be able to perform. He said that he had an imminent appointment with a Harley Street specialist. My heart sank and I thought: “There goes the assignment.” Then he said brightly, “Do you want to come along with me?”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
JamBase

Indigo Girls Welcome Ani DiFranco & Lucy Wainwright Roche In Virginia

Indigo Girls welcomed Ani DiFranco during the encore of their concert last night at the Filene Center at Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia. The evening also saw frequent collaborator Lucy Wainwright Roche joining the Indigo Girls throughout the preceding main set. Both DiFranco, who performed an opening set before the...
VIRGINIA STATE
JamBase

Today’s New Albums: Billy Strings, TAUK, SOJA & More

Each week Release Day Picks profiles new LPs and EPs Team JamBase will be checking out on release day Friday. This week we highlight new albums by Billy Strings, TAUK, SOJA, The Infamous Stringdusters‘ Andy Hall, Mac McCaughan, Steely Dan, High & Rising and a tribute to The Velvet Underground. Read on for more insight into the records we have all queued up to spin.
MUSIC
bestclassicbands.com

Happy Birthday to Drummer Kenney Jones

Kenney Jones has had a prominent seat in rock history. Along with Ronnie Lane, Steve Marriott and Jimmy Winston, Jones shot to fame at just 16 with Small Faces in 1965 with their first single, “Whatcha Gonna Do About It.” By 1968, the band – with Ian McLagan having replaced Winston on keyboards – had earned seven Top 10 singles in the U.K.
MUSIC
JamBase

Remembering John Bonham: Performing With Led Zeppelin In Munich In 1980

John Bonham died tragically on this date in 1980. He was just 32 years old. The legendary Led Zeppelin drummer was one of the greatest to ever sit on the throne. His greatness stemmed from his versatility. While Bonzo was perhaps best known for his speed and power, he was equally skilled at a sort of heavy finesse, like molasses. Bonham’s sticky grooves — along with the locked-in basslines of rhythm section partner John Paul Jones — held the equally impressive but sometimes wild stylings of guitarist Jimmy Page and vocalist Robert Plant together.
MUSIC
JamBase

Stephen Inglis Shares ‘Music Is A River’ Single

Hawaiian slack-key guitarist Stephen Inglis today released a new single entitled “Music Is A River.” The song was inspired by his visit to the site of Robert Johnson’s second and final recording session. In 2016, Inglis made his pilgrimage to the building located at 508 Park Ave. in Dallas while...
MUSIC
963kklz.com

Happy Birthday To Iconic Front Woman Joan Jett

Joan Jett has led many performances with the Black Hearts, now we want to lead the way in wishing her a happy birthday!. Let us take the time to celebrate her career (and life) with some of her iconic art. Keep up the attitude Joan, we hope you have a...
CELEBRITIES
JamBase

Fugees Reunite At New York City Concert

Fugees reunited last night at a concert in New York City. The show at Pier 17, a Global Citizen event, was the first time the influential hip-hop group performed together in 15 years. Fugees announced the concert in NYC earlier this week as part of an upcoming tour in celebration...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy