Congress & Courts

Business groups zero in on House Republicans to save BIF as progressives waver

By CAITLIN OPRYSKO
POLITICO
 7 days ago

INFRASTRUCTURE COALITION FLIES IN AHEAD OF EXPECTED HOUSE VOTE: A coalition of business groups led by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is amping up its pressure on House lawmakers to pass the bipartisan infrastructure package next week as political dynamics surrounding the measure have kept its prospects for passage murky. The groups, part of the Coalition for Bipartisan Infrastructure, launched a national day of action today, which includes a letter to House members, meetings on the Hill and a grassroots and social media push urging members to support the bill if, as Democratic leaders pledged this morning, it comes up for a vote next Monday.

