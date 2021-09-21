Texas’ ban on school mask mandates draws federal investigation for possibly violating the rights of students with disabilities
The federal government is investigating the Texas Education Agency after deeming that its guidance prohibiting mask mandates in schools last week may be "preventing school districts in the state from considering or meeting the needs of students with disabilities."www.click2houston.com
