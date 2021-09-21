CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas’ ban on school mask mandates draws federal investigation for possibly violating the rights of students with disabilities

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The federal government is investigating the Texas Education Agency after deeming that its guidance prohibiting mask mandates in schools last week may be “preventing school districts in the state from considering or meeting the needs of students with disabilities.”

