Cry Macho’s Fernanda Urrejola on Leaving Latin America for Hollywood and ‘Breaking the Cycle of Machismo’

One of the most common questions I get as an Editor is How do you not burn out?. Every single morning as I take my first sip of coffee and decide what feature will go up on the site today, I think of our members. To think that another person in Los Angeles loves independent journalism and their city so much that they are willing to open their wallets and support our crazy street-level vision for an inclusive city united by tacos and being informed is wildly inspiring.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 27 DAYS AGO