Burlington Public Schools continue to cope with COVID
BURLINGTON - Like all districts, Burlington Public Schools are doing everything they can to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19. A continuing theme from last school year, the 2021-22 academic year has been guided through advice from the Burlington Board of Health and Massachusetts Department of Education. As of last Friday, a total of four positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the district, with three coming during the week of Sept. 13.homenewshere.com
