Nila Neal Jones, age 87, of Riverview, FL, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021. A Graveside Service is scheduled for 12:00 PM, on Saturday, September 25, 2021, from the Green Lawn Cemetery with Rev. Greg Hamilton officiating. Interment will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 24, 2021, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Nila was the wife of the late J.B. Jones. She was born in Fairmount, GA, the daughter of Columbus Andrew Neal, Jr. and Mildred Matilda Greenway Neal. She retired from Western Electric, where she was a manager in charge of ordering telephone systems. Nila loved that she could retire early and travel with her husband, J.B. Jones. Nila was a member of Oakdale Baptist Church of Canton, GA. She also served as a pink lady volunteer at Northside Cherokee Hospital. Nila always enjoyed gospel music, country music and food, especially Georgia Sweet Tea. She was preceded in death by her husband, J.B. Jones; her son, Charles Stuart Padgett; her brother, Richard Neal; her sister-in-law, Betty Neal; and stepson Bobby Jones. Survivors include her sister, Doris Padgett; son, Gary (Nancy) Padgett; daughter-in-law, Laraine Padgett; her grandchildren, Brandy (Steven) Lonberg, Stephen Padgett, and Brittany (Chester Forest) Padgett; and her great-grandchildren Cheyenne, Matthew, and Hunter Lonberg; and several nieces, nephews, and relatives. Nila is also survived by her stepchildren: Bobby Jones's wife Dorothy Jones, Jimmy Jones (Michele), Patsy Smith (Jimmy) and Cheryl Self (David). The family would like to thank Endia Gaffin, activities director at her ALF, and Marissa Mendez CNA at her ALF, who helped take amazing care of Nila, especially going above and beyond during the Covid lockdown. Nila was so blessed to have these two ladies in her life. The family would like to thank LifePath Hospice Teal Team. Thanks so much for all your help and care during such a difficult time. The family would also like to thank Hopewell Funeral Home of Plant City, FL for all their help and compassion during this time and helping us return Nila home to Georgia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to LifePath Hospice at 4200 W. Cypress Street, Suite 690, Tampa Florida 33607. South Canton Funeral Home, dedicated to the families we serve, 770-479-3377. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.thescfh.com.