Still Time to Register for Human Library Event on Sunday. (September 16, 2021) – Don’t miss the Fifth Annual Sedona Human Library, a community event promoting connection and understanding, to be held in person on Sunday, Sept. 19, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sedona Public Library. Sign up now to reserve your spot and select your three human books. Arrive Sunday by 9:45 a.m. and be given random selection! Human books will share their stories of being marginalized, stereotyped, or stigmatized. You’ll have an opportunity to ask questions and engage in dialogue. The event will follow all CDC guidelines. For more information and to register go to https://sedonahumanlibrary2021.eventbrite.com.

SEDONA, AZ ・ 12 DAYS AGO