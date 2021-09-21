What To Know About Thatch In Lawns

It wasn’t too many years ago that if you had lawn problems in the late summer and you described the symptoms to an “expert” or brought a sample into your local garden center you were told that the problem was thatch. It was a catch-all term and a malady that nearly all our lawns seemed to have. The fact of the matter was that little was known about thatch just 20 years ago, and we’ve since found that the recommendations that were made often did more damage than good.