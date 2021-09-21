CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flood Advisory issued for Carolina, Loiza, San Juan by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-21 19:17:00 Expires: 2021-09-21 20:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carolina; Loiza; San Juan The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flood Advisory for Carolina in Puerto Rico Loiza in Puerto Rico San Juan in Puerto Rico * Until 715 PM AST. * At 617 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen, and up to an additional inch of rain is possible.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Juan County, Western Whatcom County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-30 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Juan County; Western Whatcom County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 3 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Whatcom County and San Juan County. * WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 3 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While winds will begin to relax Thursday morning, breezy conditions are still expected as a cold front moves through the area.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lares, Moca, San Sebastian, Utuado by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 18:35:00 Expires: 2021-09-28 18:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lares; Moca; San Sebastian; Utuado THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON FOR LARES, MOCA, SAN SEBASTIAN AND UTUADO Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Mason, McCulloch, San Saba by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 16:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Mason; McCulloch; San Saba The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern McCulloch County in west central Texas Northern Mason County in west central Texas Southern San Saba County in west central Texas * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 517 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen across southeast McCulloch and southwest San Saba counties. Additional heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small streams and low water crossings. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mason, Cherokee, Pontotoc, Fredonia, Voca, Art, Camp San Saba, Katemcy, Camp Air, Grit, Chappel, Bend, Koockville and The Intersection Of Highway 29 And Ranch Road 1222.
MASON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lares, Moca, San Sebastian, Utuado by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 15:34:00 Expires: 2021-09-28 18:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lares; Moca; San Sebastian; Utuado The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Lares in Puerto Rico Moca in Puerto Rico San Sebastian in Puerto Rico Utuado in Puerto Rico * Until 545 PM AST. * At 234 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding as well as mudslides in areas of steep terrain.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lares, Moca, San Sebastian, Utuado by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lares, Moca, San Sebastian, Utuado by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Goliad, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 23:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is likely with this storm and could lead to minor flooding of poor drainage areas. Target Area: Goliad; Victoria A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Victoria and northern Goliad Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1243 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Charco, or 9 miles west of Goliad, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Goliad, Schroeder, Weesatche, Weser, Ander and Charco. This includes the following highways US Highway 183 between mile markers 628 and 642. US Highway 59 between mile markers 662 and 676. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GOLIAD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 23:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Lee The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Bastrop County in south central Texas Southeastern Caldwell County in south central Texas Fayette County in south central Texas Northeastern Gonzales County in south central Texas East Central Guadalupe County in south central Texas South Central Lee County in south central Texas * Until 400 AM CDT. * At 1237 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms from near Converse to Bastrop and extending southeast to Waelder and La Grange. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Bastrop, Luling, Giddings, La Grange, Smithville, Flatonia, Waelder, Kingsbury, Rosanky, Cistern, Muldoon, Circle D-KC Estates, Camp Swift, Cedar Creek, Paige, Wyldwood, Palmeto State Park, Upton, Kovar and Togo. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
LEE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Arches, Grand Flat, Tavaputs Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 00:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-29 00:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Moderate to heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat; Tavaputs Plateau Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Mesa, southwestern Garfield, southwestern Rio Blanco, southeastern Uintah and northeastern Grand Counties through 1230 AM MDT At 1206 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 35 miles southwest of Rangely to 34 miles northwest of Grand Junction to 17 miles west of Fruita. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mack. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 1 and 12. Interstate 70 in Utah between mile markers 227 and 231. Colorado 139 between mile markers 2 and 37. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
EMERY COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Ellis, Lane, Ness, Rush, Trego by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Ellis; Lane; Ness; Rush; Trego FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Kansas and west central Kansas, including the following areas, in central Kansas, Ellis and Rush. In west central Kansas, Lane, Ness and Trego. * From this evening through Thursday morning. * Thunderstorms will be capable of producing excessive rainfall rates on the order of 1-2" per hour.
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Goliad, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 01:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm has shown some rotation aloft. Warnings may be issued if this storm continues to intensify. Target Area: Goliad; Victoria A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Victoria and extreme northeastern Goliad Counties through 245 AM CDT At 219 AM CDT, radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Weesatche, or near Yorktown, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fordtran, Schroeder, Ander, Mission Valley, Weesatche, Weser and Nursery. This includes the following highways US Highway 183 between mile markers 628 and 634. US Highway 77 between mile markers 560 and 562. US Highway 87 between mile markers 798 and 800. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Gillespie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 02:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gillespie The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Gillespie County in south central Texas * Until 430 AM CDT. * At 134 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Most of the rain fell earlier in the night, but the additional 1 to 2 inches possible through 4 am could result in continued flooding of Threadgill Creek, Squall Creek, and Cherry Spring Creek as well as their tributaries. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cherry Spring, Doss, Crabapple, Harper and Enchanted Rock State Natural Area. Far northwest Gillespie county is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
GILLESPIE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blanco, Gillespie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 01:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Blanco; Gillespie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Blanco and east central Gillespie Counties through 315 AM CDT At 227 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Willow City, or 8 miles northeast of Fredericksburg, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Round Mountain, Johnson City, Stonewall, Sandy, Pedernales Falls State Park, Willow City and LBJ National Historical Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BLANCO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Comal, Hays by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 01:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Comal; Hays FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN COMAL AND CENTRAL HAYS COUNTIES At 107 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Only light rains are expected over through 230 AM. However, because of several reports of 4 to 6 inches over the area, flash flooding likely to continue over parts of Comal and Hays counties through 230 AM. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kyle, Wimberley, Canyon Lake Dam, Canyon Lake, Bulverde, Woodcreek, Fischer, Smithson Valley, Spring Branch, Sattler, Startzville and Hays City. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
COMAL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Caldwell by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 01:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Caldwell The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Bastrop County in south central Texas Southeastern Caldwell County in south central Texas Fayette County in south central Texas Northeastern Gonzales County in south central Texas East Central Guadalupe County in south central Texas South Central Lee County in south central Texas * Until 400 AM CDT. * At 1237 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms from near Converse to Bastrop and extending southeast to Waelder and La Grange. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Bastrop, Luling, Giddings, La Grange, Smithville, Flatonia, Waelder, Kingsbury, Rosanky, Cistern, Muldoon, Circle D-KC Estates, Camp Swift, Cedar Creek, Paige, Wyldwood, Palmeto State Park, Upton, Kovar and Togo. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
CALDWELL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Debeque to Silt Corridor, Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 01:03:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-29 01:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Moderate to heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Debeque to Silt Corridor; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Garfield County through 130 AM MDT At 102 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles northwest of De Beque, or 23 miles north of Grand Junction, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Parachute. This includes Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 75 and 76. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kerr, Real by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 02:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Kerr; Real A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Kerr and northeastern Real Counties through 345 AM CDT At 300 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles west of Kerr Wildlife Management Area, or 24 miles north of Leakey, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Kerr Wildlife Management Area. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
KERR COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Comal, Hays by NWS

COMAL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Karnes by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 01:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Karnes The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for DeWitt County in south central Texas Southeastern Fayette County in south central Texas Gonzales County in south central Texas Northeastern Karnes County in south central Texas Lavaca County in south central Texas Northeastern Wilson County in south central Texas * Until 600 AM CDT. * At 205 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cuero, Gonzales, Yoakum, Schulenburg, Hallettsville, Yorktown, Shiner, Stockdale, Moulton, Nixon, La Vernia, Smiley, Hochheim, Cheapside, Westhoff, Thomaston, Ezzell, Sublime, Speaks and Pandora. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
KARNES COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gillespie, Kerr by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 03:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gillespie; Kerr A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN KERR AND SOUTHWESTERN GILLESPIE COUNTIES At 333 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Kerr Wildlife Management Area, or 20 miles north of Vanderpool, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ingram, Hunt, Mountain Home, Kerr Wildlife Management Area and Waltonia. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GILLESPIE COUNTY, TX

