Flood Advisory issued for Carolina, Loiza, San Juan by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-21 19:17:00 Expires: 2021-09-21 20:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carolina; Loiza; San Juan The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flood Advisory for Carolina in Puerto Rico Loiza in Puerto Rico San Juan in Puerto Rico * Until 715 PM AST. * At 617 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen, and up to an additional inch of rain is possible.alerts.weather.gov
